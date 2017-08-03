News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ferrari mechanic suffers double leg break in Raikkonen accident
Ferrari mechanic's leg run over in horror Grand Prix accident

Bayern Munich lose James for 'weeks' with thigh injury

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Bayern Munich have confirmed that James Rodriguez is facing "weeks" out of action with a thigh injury.

Bayern Munich lose James for 'weeks' with thigh injury

Bayern Munich lose James for 'weeks' with thigh injury

The Colombia star was taken off in the second half of Tuesday's 3-0 Audi Cup loss to Liverpool after complaining of discomfort and was sent for further tests on the problem.

The Bundesliga champions have since revealed that he is facing a spell on the sidelines after muscle damage was detected.

"Bayern will have to do without new signing James Rodriguez over the coming weeks," the club said in a statement.

"As detailed checks by the Bayern medical department showed, the Colombian suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh in the 3-0 loss against Liverpool in the semi-final of the Audi Cup."

Bayern added that midfielder Thiago will certainly miss the DFL-Supercup clash with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday after sustaining an abdominal injury.

The knock picked up by David Alaba is not such a concern, though, although the Austria star will need to train away from the team over the coming days.

Back To Top