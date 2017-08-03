Golfers would always prefer to leave uphill putts wherever possible, but it appears doing so will be particularly important at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational.

Watch: How fast are the greens at Firestone? This fast!

Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio — one of golf's iconic venues — is the host course for this week's co-sanctioned European Tour and PGA Tour event.

And one thing is clear: The greens at Firestone are incredibly fast.

Check out what happened to Renato Paratore during a practice round and consider how many putts the average 12-handicapper might take on this course.



( via Renato Paratore) pic.twitter.com/LcBSSkeM7J

— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 2, 2017



