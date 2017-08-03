News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Cheat, cheat': Smith ruthlessly booed as welfare concerns grow
'Cheat': Dramatic vision shows Steve Smith booed at airport

Watch: How fast are the greens at Firestone? This fast!

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Golfers would always prefer to leave uphill putts wherever possible, but it appears doing so will be particularly important at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational.

Watch: How fast are the greens at Firestone? This fast!

Watch: How fast are the greens at Firestone? This fast!

Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio — one of golf's iconic venues — is the host course for this week's co-sanctioned European Tour and PGA Tour event.

And one thing is clear: The greens at Firestone are incredibly fast.

Check out what happened to Renato Paratore during a practice round and consider how many putts the average 12-handicapper might take on this course.


pic.twitter.com/LcBSSkeM7J

Back To Top