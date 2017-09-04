



2017 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 32 teams, 32 sleepers



2017 Fantasy Football Sleepers: 32 teams, 32 sleepers Every year, fantasy football owners look for the next breakout stars. They scour through the deepest and darkest parts of the Internet to find that sleeper -- and if they're old school, use a yellow highlighter to mark their cheat sheets -- and hope he turns into gold. Whether it's a rookie, a journeyman finally getting his chance for more playing time, a boom-or-bust risk coming off an injury, a handcuff who's "an injury away", or a guy who has steadily been building up steam, you know they're out there. Finding the right guy -- the one who makes the biggest impact and has a meteoric rise up rankings sheets -- is the tough part.

Some teams might have multiple sleeper candidates; other teams might not have a clear-cut guy who stands out from the rest. In this list, we have 12 RBs, 10 WRs, four TEs, three D/STs and three QBs who you should consider come draft day -- some on-the-radar players who could greatly outperform their current average draft positions; some under-the-radar players who are worthwhile fliers in the final rounds.



Arizona Cardinals: WR J.J. Nelson



John Brown was the Cardinals' receiver everyone wanted last year, but he flopped hard, scoring just two touhdowns. Brown is still a candidate to break out this year, but the even more diminutive Nelson also has plenty of appeal.

He ended last season red-hot with a touchdown in four of the final five weeks and totaled 30 targets in the final three games. To be fair, he had exactly one catch twice during the span, so the "boom-or-bust" label applies here, too, but Arizona seemed to find something it liked with the 5-10, 160-pound speedster. -- Matt Lutovsky



Atlanta Falcons: WR Taylor Gabriel



Gabriel was basically a non-factor for the first seven weeks of last season, but starting in Week 8, he scored in six of the next seven games.

The speedy receiver only once had more than four catches in a game, so you could put the "boom-or-bust" label on him, but Gabriel obviously boomed more than busted once he became a key part of Atlanta's offense. -- ML



Baltimore Ravens: TE Benjamin Watson



After Dennis Pitta was released in June due to a dislocated hip and Crockett Gillmore suffered a likely season-endng knee injury in training camp, Watson is in a prime position to start for a passing attack that relies heavily on the tight end position.

Pitta finished top five in targets (121) and had the most receptions (86) among tight ends last season. Watson is coming off his own injury, a torn Achilles' tendon that cost him the entire 2016 season. Previously in 2015, he finished the year in the top 10 among TEs in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns as a member of the Saints. -- Tony Fortier-Bensen



Buffalo Bills: WR Zay Jones



Jones set the career FBS receptions record while at ECU (399), topping it off with a ridiculous 158-catch senior season. The 6-2, 201-pound rookie should start in Week 1, and he'll be battling it out for targets with new addition Jordan Matthews after trading Sammy Watkins to the Rams. Jones should see a lot of looks, and as long as he's up for the challenge, he has a legit chance of being this year's top rookie receiver. -- ML



Carolina Panthers: Defense/special teams



The Panthers D/ST added Julius Peppers, Captain Munnerlyn and Mike Adams to a unit that finished 13th in fantasy points last year, even with star Luke Kuechly (concussion) missing six games.

Kuechly and the Panthers should get off to a good start with matchups against the 49ers and Bills in Weeks 1 and 2. The Panthers are likely to have a bounce-back season, similar to their 2015 campaign when they were the third-best fantasy D/ST. -- TFB



Chicago Bears: WR Kevin White



Someone has to step up for the Bears with Cameron Meredith (knee) out for the year, and former first-round pick Kevin White is in position to do so -- provided he can stay healthy.

White's first two years in the NFL have yielded 19 catches and 187 yards, but he's reportedly as healthy as he's ever been and should get opportunities to establish himself as Chicago's No. 1 receiver. Kendall Wright, Victor Cruz, and Markus Wheaton will also be involved in Chicago's passing game.



Cincinnati Bengals: QB Andy Dalton



Dalton struggled to find consistency with his wide recievers last year (really, the past couple years). He only had three games with both A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert in 2016, and he still managed to be the 12th-best fantasy QB in four-point passing TD leagues. Rookies John Ross and Joe Mixon are both expected to have a big season for the Bengals, and Dalton could be the reason they do, as well as the reason you might have a big year. With all four guys healthy this season, Dalton could be poised to return to 2013 form, where he finished as the second-best fantasy QB. -- TFB



Cleveland Browns: WR Corey Coleman



Coleman didn't exactly have a sterling offseason, narrowly avoiding assault charges and missing offseason training programs because of a hamstring injury. After sitting out six games last year because of a hand injury, there might be more red flags than positives.

Still, Coleman's explosiveness can't be denied, and with Terrelle Pryor (and his 140 targets) in Washington and Gary Barnidge (and his 82 targets) on the free agent market, Coleman is the longest tenured of the Browns' receiving corps. Inconsistency could still be an issue, but a healthy Coleman should see a big improvement from Year 1. -- ML



Denver Broncos: RB Jamaal Charles



Just switch the uniforms in the picture and imagine Charles running all over his former team. He'll get two chances to do that after being signed by AFC West rival Denver this offseason. Charles has only played eight games in the past two years after working his way back from an ACL tear in October 2015. Before his injury, he was averaging 72.6 yards per game in the five games he started.

The Broncos gave Charles the "green light" to begin practicing again, but they have stated they will take it slow. It remains to be seen if he will do much with C.J. Anderson first in the depth chart and Charles and Devontae Booker battling for the second spot, but if he's healthy and confident with his knee, he could have a comeback year. Consider both Charles and Booker potential sleeper candidates. -- TFB



Dallas Cowboys: WR Cole Beasley



Beasley kind of tailed off at the end of the season, but lest we forget that Beasley had the most targets (98), receptions (75), and recieving yards (833) on the Cowboys. Some believe that Beasley's year was a fluke and that a healthy Dez Bryant will dominate the targets, but there's no discounting that Dak Prescott and Beasley have a strong rapport.

It's unclear if Beasley will repeat 2016 as the 33rd-best WR, but he should still be a draft target that others might forget or cast away, especially in PPR leagues. -- TFB



Detroit Lions: RB Ameer Abdullah



This is the last year Abdullah will be on the sleeper list because he's either going to have a good season and be highly ranked next year, or he's going to flop again be written off for good. Admittedly, Abdullah has three big strikes against him: He's an injury worry (14 missed games last year because of a foot problem), he fumbles a lot (five in 2015), and the Lions aren't a good running offense (81.9 yards per game in '16, 30th). Why bother then, right? Well, the first two problems can be corrected, so to speak, and the latter isn't necessarily a huge deal given how much Detroit throws to its backs. Abdullah isn't going to magically supplant Theo Riddick as Detroit's primary receiving threat out of the backfield, but Riddick is no picture of health either. Detroit will move the ball, and Abdullah could be a big part of it like he was in Week 1 last year (120 total yards, TD). -- ML



Green Bay Packers: RB Jamaal Williams



The Packers' RB depth chart currently consists of converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery and a bunch of rookies. Williams is reportedly at the head of that rookie class, which means he's not that far away from starting for one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL.

The 6-0, 213-pound fourth-round pick out of BYU ran for 1,375 yards and 12 TDs in 10 games last year. The runningback position for the Packers could change at any point in the season and holding onto Williams isn't a bad idea. -- ML



Houston Texans: TE C.J. Fiedorowicz



The Texans play in an offense that lives off the success of its tight ends.Combined, the tight ends actually equaled the touchdowns of the wide receivers in 2016, and towards the end of the season, Fiedorowicz began to separate himself from Ryan Griffin. Fiedorowicz could start off the season getting a bump in targets, and if his quarterback play is remotely better than last year, he could easily improve upon last year's TE17 ranking. Just a slight bump in receptions could've easily jumped him into the top 12 tight ends in PPR leagues. -- TFB



Indianapolis Colts: TE Jack Doyle



With Dwayne Allen in New England, Doyle is the main guy at tight end for the Colts. After four years playing backup to Coby Fleener and Allen, Doyle got to start in 14 games last season and posted career highs in almost every major statistical category. Even as the second guy in the depth chart last year, he had more targets, receptions, yards, touchdowns and red-zone targets than Allen in the same amount of starts. Allen's departure means Doyle will get a chance to increase the production from last year that gave him a TE14 ranking in standard leagues

Andrew Luck loves to throw and throw often, and he targets tight ends just as much as his other positions. Last year, he targeted tight ends on 27 percent of his throws, third highest in the NFL. If the Colts weak offensive line can protect Luck and keep him healthy the whole season, Doyle has a chance to rule. -- TFB



Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Marqise Lee



Like J.J. Nelson, Lee is being elevated because fantasy owners are casting aside a guy who was a total bust last year (Allen Hurns). It's usually a mistake to completely write off someone after one bad year, but "on to the next one" is generally how fantasy works.

Lee had a decent 2016, catching 63 of 105 targets for 851 yards and three scores. Hurns' five missed games certainly helped Lee's numbers, but considering his various ailments, Hurns can't be counted on to stay healthy. The Jaguars threw the ball just over 39 times per game last year (fourth most), so there will be targets to get around even if the Jags receiving corps stays healthy. -- ML



Kansas City Chiefs: RB Kareem Hunt



Spencer Ware methodically worked his way to 1,368 total yards last season, and while he only scored five touchdowns, he performed well enough that his starting job should be safe heading into this season. Still, Ware and fantasy owners should have been put on alert when the Chiefs drafted Hunt in the third round, and the rookie out of Toledo has been talked up plenty throughout the offseason. His do-it-all senior season (262 carries, 41 receptions, 1,876 total yards) showcased his talent and versatility, and in the Chiefs offense, that can lead to legit production. (Update: With Spencer Ware injuring his knee in the Chiefs' third preseason game, Hunt is in line to start the first couple games of the regular season and could easily run away with the job.) -- ML



Los Angeles Chargers: Defense/special teams



You wouldn't have known it if you didn't look, but the 5-11, last-place Chargers finished as a top-10 fantasy D/ST last year. The Chargers kept their main guys on defense, and they likely will continue improving this year under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Joey Bosa, Brandon Mebane and Melvin Ingram will lead a defense that finished tied for first in the NFL with 18 interceptions and five touchdowns. The Chargers face a tough schedule this year, but it's worth noting that down the stretch and into fantasy playoffs, its opponents include the Jaguars, Bills, Browns and Jets. -- TFB



Los Angeles Rams: WR Cooper Kupp



Are we trying too hard to find a sleepers by listing an FCS rookie who plays for the Rams? Yeah, probably, but Sammy Watkins still has a lot to prove in L.A., and Kupp was legit in college, posting at least 93 receptions, 1,431 yards, and 16 TDs in all four seasons.

Even if you acknowledge those numbers are inflated by Eastern Washington's pass-happy offense and defensively challenged opponents, all you have to do is watch a little film to see Kupp looks the part (assuming EWU's red turf doesn't burn your retinas). At 6-2, 198 pounds, Kupp isn't your stereotypical "speedy white slot receiver," so if Jared Goff can get him the ball, Kupp can make plays. -- ML



Miami Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker



Parker had some sleeper buzz heading into last season, but he ultimately disappointed, posting two or fewer catches five times. He managed two 100-yard games and four TDs, but consistency was an elusive ghost for him. With Jay Ajayi breaking out and



Minnesota Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook



Rookie running backs tend to be sleepers by nature, but just a year after Ezekiel Elliott destroyed fantasy leagues, it seems like most of the big names are getting artificial bumps in pre-draft value. Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon, and Christian McCaffrey are all in the top 20 of FantasyPros' early consensus rankings. Cook is still fairly high at No. 25, but he definitely seems like a "fourth fiddle" to those other three. 2017 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker However, he doesn't take a backseat when it comes to talent, and with free-agent signee Latavius Murray still recovering from offseason ankle surgery, Cook has a chance to run away with the starting job. There are concerns -- mainly the Vikings' poor offensive line and Murray's potential to steal goal-line carries -- but Cook's receiving ability fits well with Sam Bradford's love of checking down. Either way, the potential is there for big things. -- ML



New England Patriots: RB Mike Gillislee



Over 148 carries the past two seasons in Buffalo, Gillislee averaged 5.7 yards per rush and scored 11 TDs. Now in New England, he's the favorite to "fill the LeGarrette Blount role," which could prove quite profitable considering Blount rushed for 1,161 yards and 18 TDs last year. 2017 SLEEPERS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST That's a bit much to expect from the 5-11, 219-pound Gillislee, but even as a two-down back in the Patriots' always unpredictable offense, he has a ton of upside. -- ML



New Orleans Saints: TE Coby Fleener



Almost immediately, Fleener was scratched off, thrown away, forgotten, and left for dead after his disappointing 2016 season. Following Benjamin Watson’s success replacing Jimmy Graham in 2015, Fleener was expected to come in and do even better last year. Instead, he did worse. He still managed to finish with 50 receptions, 631 yards and four touchdowns (one rushing), placing him 13th among TEs in standard leagues. Right now, Fleener’s stock could not be any lower for a tight end in a prolific offense, but there’s no reason to believe it will stay low. DOMINATE YOUR LEAGUE: FREE Fantasy Draft Guide from Fantasy Alarm Brandin Cooks, now in New England, and his 117 targets will have to be redistributed elsewhere, and it’s possible Fleener could see a majority of those targets in an offense that likes to use the tight end position profusely. He also had 18 targets in the red zone, seventh-most among TEs last year. When everyone else is leaving him for dead, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to give him a second chance at life. -- TFB



New York Giants: QB Eli Manning



As a quarterback who always looks like he just woke up, threw on a Giants uniform and headed out to the field, Manning has the natural look of a sleeper. We know he has a tendency to throw some footballs in the air for no apparent reason, but this year, he might be more lucky than he has been in the past. 2017 SLEEPERS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST With the addition of Brandon Marshall to go along with Odell Beckham Jr., he has one of the best wide receiving duos in the league. The Giants drafted a top-notch receiving tight end in Evan Engram of Ole Miss in the first round, and Sterling Shepard shined as the No. 2 wide receiver last year. And it’s not like Manning hasn’t been one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy before. In 2014 and ‘15, he finished seventh six-point passing touchdown leagues. If he can limit his interceptions, he could become a top quarterback you actually want to play every week. -- TFB



New York Jets: WR Robby Anderson



Originally, we had Quincy Enunwa in this spot, but a neck injury has knocked him out for the year, so it was back to the drawing board. 2017 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker So, who's next in line for targets? It's probably Anderson, if for no other reason than he actually played with the Jets last year. He had a couple good games, too, racking up at least 11.1 fantasy points in Weeks 13-15. If Anderson isn't the top target, then another Jets' receiver --Jalin Marshall (after his four-game suspension), ArDarius Stewart, Charone Peake, Marquess Wilson -- will be a popular early-season pickup. -- ML



Oakland Raiders: RB Jalen Richard



Who knows what Marshawn Lynch will be like at age 31 after taking a year off, and that is one of the reasons to keep a watchful eye on the backup situation in Oakland. 2017 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington both had equal amounts of attempts and equal amounts of rushing yards last year, so it's hard to know for sure which one has the leverage, although the depth chart has Richard ahead currently. Lynch will probably get most of the goal-line carries, especially from one yard away, but it'd be hard to see him rush 280 times like he did his last full season in 2014. -- TFB



Philadelphia Eagles: QB Carson Wentz



Sophomore year can be considered a make-or-break one for most NFL players, especially at quarterback. They either build upon their rookie campaign (Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston) or flame out (Robert Griffin III, Nick Foles), but Wentz has a good chance to improve based on his surroundings. DOMINATE YOUR LEAGUE: FREE Fantasy Draft Guide from Fantasy Alarm Coming into this year, the Eagles has the No. 1 offensive line (ProFootballFocus.com), picked up Alshon Jeffrey, Torrey Smith and LeGarrette Blount, and returned their core of offensive weapons, including Zach Ertz, and Darren Sproles. Although he only posted one top-10 fantasy week last year, he did have to deal with the fourth most drops (24) of any quarterback. Wentz could start posting more top-10 fantasy weeks with those guys around him, especially when you remember his sneaky rushing ability. -- TFB



Pittsburgh Steelers: Defense/special teams



The Steelers D/ST ended the year as one of fantasy hottest defenses, scoring nine or more points in five of the last seven weeks. Even with the strong ending, they only finished as the 15th overall D/ST. 2017 SLEEPERS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST The ageless wonder James Harrison still leads the defense that experienced little turnover, bringing back Cameron Hayward, Bud Dupree, Ryan Shazier and William Gay. The Steelers usually hang around in the mid-tier level for D/STs, but they'll be off to a strong start against an easy schedule (at Cleveland, vs. Minnesota and at Chicago). -- TFB



San Francisco 49ers: RB Joe Williams



All the early reports out of the Bay Area indicate that Williams could be in a timeshare with Carlos Hyde as early as Week 1. While that remains to be seen, it's entirely possible that Hyde isn't a preferred fit for coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme. DOMINATE YOUR LEAGUE: FREE Fantasy Draft Guide from Fantasy Alarm Williams didn't do much as a receiver in college (20 catches in two seasons), so he'll have to improve on that to really have success like Shanahan's backs in Atlanta, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, but unless Tim Hightower proves to be too big of an obstacle, Williams should get opportunities. (Update: Matt Breida has reportedly jumped Williams on the depth chart, making him an interesting late-round handcuff to Carlos Hyde.)-- ML



Seattle Seahawks: RB C.J. Prosise



Truthfully, Thomas Rawls could have a big breakout this year or Eddie Lacy could have a big bounce-back season. With so many options in Seattle's backfield, it's tough to say whether Prosise will actually see enough touches to make a difference, but the talented back had his moments as a runner (21 carries, 142 yards in Weeks 10 and 11) and receiver (80-plus yards in two different games) before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury last year. 2017 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker Prosise might be a stretch as a good sleeper in standard formats, but he's a big PPR threat who clearly has the upside for more. -- ML



Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Charles Sims



Sims had sleeper appeal heading into last season, but injuries limited him while Jacquizz Rodgers wound up being the main beneficiary of Doug Martin's disastrous campaign. With Martin already suspended for the first three games of this year, someone in Tampa has a chance to take the starting gig and run with it. 2017 SLEEPERS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST Sims is more equipped to do that given his size (6-0, 211 pounds) and receiving ability, but he'll have to battle Rodgers in camp. Just two years ago, Sims averaged 4.9 yards per carry while posting 1,100 total yards. -- ML



Tennessee Titans: RB Derrick Henry



Many experts predicted that DeMarco Murray would continue his decline in 2016 and Henry would eventually take over as the lead back, but instead Murray shined. Toward the end of the season, Henry began to tack away and receive more work and even took away some goal-line touches, finishing the season with two games of double-digit points and three touchdowns in the final three games. DOMINATE YOUR LEAGUE: FREE Fantasy Draft Guide from Fantasy Alarm Murray is still the top guy on the depth chart, but Henry would be a great guy to handcuff should he bust out into his own this season. -- TFB