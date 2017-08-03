Before we get to 2017 juggernauts like the Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, Cubs and Nationals, let’s start this post-trade deadline power ranking with a quick history lesson.

MLB power rankings: 13 teams best suited to win in October

In 1991, Mark Lemke, a career .225/.290/.303 hitter at that point, hit .417 with three triples and a 1.170 OPS in the World Series.

In 1972, Gene Tenace hit four World Series home runs after hitting five in his 82 regular-season games that year.

In 1987, Tom Lawless smacked a home run — and gave us this unforgettable bat flip — in Game 4 of the World Series. Lawless hit just two regular-season home runs in his 343-game major-league career.

MORE: The best August waiver-wire trade candidates

The lesson is this: Anything can happen in the postseason. Anything. We can examine and evaluate and predict all we want, but the beauty of baseball is that anything can — and usually does — happen, especially in October.

So with that way-too-long caveat established, we’re going to try to figure out which teams are the most postseason-ready (on paper), now that the non-waiver trade deadline has passed and we have a pretty good idea what postseason rosters should look like. The team at No. 1 has the team most capable of winning the World Series, and so on and so forth.

We’ll update this baker's dozen power ranking a time or two over the next couple of months, as rosters evolve and trends emerge and rookie call-up make their impacts.

13. Tampa Bay Rays

Why they’re here: The Rays are the forgotten team in this year’s playoff race, but they made quality additions at the trade deadline — Lucas Duda hit three home runs in his first four games with the Rays — and they have a lineup that can slug with anyone. The rotation, headed by Chris Archer, can be very good if Jake Odorizzi comes back healthy and Blake Snell ever figures out his control issues. They’re only 7-10 since the All-Star break, though.

12. St. Louis Cardinals

Why they’re here: The Cardinals have been a giant ball of frustration this season, but they still have a solid rotation (holding onto Lance Lynn helps) and a lineup with five guys sporting an OPS of at least .820. That’s a good start. And remember, this franchise won its two most recent World Series titles with teams that weren’t world-beaters during the regular season — 2006 (83 wins) and 2011 (90 wins) — so maybe this hot-and-cold team is destined for greatness. Probably not, though.

11. Kansas City Royals

Why they’re here: Is there any magic left in Kansas City? This is definitely a one-more-run situation, what with Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas and Jason Vargas all free agents after the season. The Royals have a solid, but not spectacular, rotation (though Danny Duffy feels like a potential playoff star) and a solid bullpen, too.

10. Seattle Mariners

Why they’re here: This might be a bit high for the Mariners, but the core of this team is good enough to win a World Series — Felix Hernandez, Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, James Paxton, Kyle Seager, Jean Segura and Edwin Diaz. And this group has been playing good baseball since a sluggish start to the season. Since falling to a season-worst eight games below .500 on May 27, the Mariners have 33 wins; only the Dodgers (44), Astros (35) and Royals (34) have more.

9. Colorado Rockies

Why they’re here: The lineup is dynamic, led by Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon. And the trade additions of Pat Neshek and Jonathan Lucroy were smart moves, but it really feels like this team needed to add at least one starter with some type of postseason experience to the rotation. The young starters in that rotation will be very good contributors for the Rockies for years.

8. Arizona Diamondbacks

Why they’re here: Adding J.D. Martinez to a lineup that already included Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Lamb and A.J. Pollock seems almost unfair. And don’t underestimate the importance of a proven ace like Zack Greinke atop the rotation. From there, the pitching staff has a few issues. Not deal-breaker issues, but enough to keep the Diamondbacks out of the top five for now.

7. New York Yankees

Why they’re here: Brian Cashman has done great work lately, adding impact players to his big-league team while still holding onto most of his farm system’s elite prospects. Sonny Gray felt like a must-have type of addition, but so much of what the Yankees will do this postseason depends on hit-and-miss Masahiro Tanaka and 36-year-old CC Sabathia.

6. Boston Red Sox

Why they’re here: The Red Sox didn’t do as much as the rival Yankees at the deadline, but they didn’t have as many needs as the Yankees. They need David Price to be healthy, of course. A rotation led by Chris Sale and a bullpen anchored by Craig Kimbrel is outstanding, and though the offense has struggled at times, I’m still bullish on an order that includes Mookie Betts, Dustin Pedroia, Xander Bogaerts and Hanley Ramirez.

MORE: MLB trade deadline winners and losers (well, sort of)

5. Chicago Cubs

Why they’re here: Promise you this: If (OK, when) the Cubs get into the postseason, you won’t hear much about their regular-season record. The reigning champs have finally started playing like a championship-caliber squad, and they made excellent additions during the trade season — Jose Quintana in the rotation, Justin Wilson in the bullpen and Alex Avila as a backup catcher.

4. Houston Astros

Why they’re here: If the Astros had added a top-three starter at the trade deadline, or made a move to add an established relief stopper (sorry, converting a 33-year-old lifelong starter to the bullpen doesn’t count), I might have considered Houston for the top spot (OK, for the No. 2 spot). That’s how impressive the Astros’ lineup is (seriously, Jose Altuve is amazing). George Springer and Carlos Correa are both on the DL, and we’ll see whether those injuries have any lingering characteristics.

3. Cleveland Indians

Why they’re here: Corey Kluber is an ace’s ace, and Carlos Carrasco is an excellent No. 2 playoff starter. Danny Salazar struggled for a couple of months this season, but in his two starts back from the DL, he’s allowed just four hits and struck out 16 in 13 innings. They still have that Andrew Miller-Cody Allen combo at the back of the bullpen, and the lineup is solid (and will be better when Jason Kipnis comes back healthy).

2. Washington Nationals

Why they’re here: The rotation is outstanding, led by Cy Young candidate Max Scherzer. The lineup is deep and dangerous, led by MVP candidates Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon. And that one big weakness (the bullpen) has been fortified with three additions with closing experience — Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson and Brandon Kintzler. If not now, when?

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Why they’re here: They have a .704 winning percentage this season. They’re 38-6 in their past 44 games, which is an insane .864 winning percentage. And they went out and added Yu Darvish to the rotation and a pair of lefties (Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani) to the bullpen. Their entire roster is a ridiculous case study in excessive talent.