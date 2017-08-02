Lazio have signed Ecuador striker Felipe Caicedo from Espanyol for €2.5million.

Lazio sign ex-Manchester City man Caicedo from Espanyol

The Serie A side have not disclosed the length of contract granted to the former Manchester City, Levante and Lokomotiv Moscow player.

Caicedo moved to Espanyol in 2014 following a brief spell with Abu Dhabi outfit Al Jazira and scored 24 goals in 103 games for the Barcelona-based club, although he only managed a pair of LaLiga strikes last season.

The 28-year-old could make his debut when Lazio face Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana at the Stadio Olimpico on August 13.