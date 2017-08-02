Wagner Ribeiro, the football agent and member of Neymar's entourage, is in Paris as the Barcelona superstar's world-record move to PSG edges closer.

Paris is a wonder - Neymar representative teases over Barca-PSG switch

Barcelona confirmed head coach Ernesto Valverde gave Neymar permission to miss training on Wednesday morning after the player announced his desire to leave the club.

Neymar was photographed leaving Barca's Ciutat Esportiva base having bid farewell to his team-mates before making a blockbusting switch, with PSG ready to meet his €222million release clause.

Meanwhile, Ribeiro tweeted a picture of the Paris skyline, extolling the virtues of the city.

"Paris is a wonder," he posted. "The Eiffel Tower, wine, food and FOOTBALL."

This was the second Twitter tease from Ribeiro on the transfer sensation, with his previous post one of an airport departures board that read: "Green light. Let's work!!!!"

LaLiga president Javier Tebas insists Spain's top flight is prepared to launch a legal challenge against the deal, accusing PSG of "financial doping".