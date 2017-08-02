Jamal Adams is backpedalling after he received backlash for saying the football field was "the perfect place to die."

Jamal Adams clarifies 'die on field' remark was about being 'passionate'

The Jets rookie was responding to a fan's question at a fan forum relating to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disorder that has been linked to head injuries, when he made the comment.

Many were outraged, including the ex-wife of late Steelers offensive lineman Justin Strzelczyk, who was diagnosed with the disease after his 2004 death.

"Honestly, I really didn't see it getting that far," Adams told reporters after practice, via ESPN.com. "I was speaking about being passionate about the game that I love. I understand that some families were affected by this disease. I definitely didn't mean it in any type of way."

Adams said Jets coach Todd Bowles told him to clear up the situation, and Adams also said he talked to his dad, former NFL player George Adams.

"When you see something that's blown up, that's on First Take and ESPN, I think it should be addressed," Jamal Adams said. "My words were simply that I'm very passionate about what I do."

"I said at the beginning [of the forum] ... I'm all about making the game safer. I understand CTE and the symptoms and whatnot, and how families are affected by it, but it's simply about passion."