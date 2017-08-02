New Zealand hope to host their first day-night Test match in March 2018 as part of their scheduled series against England.

Black Caps eye day-night Test with England

Kane Williamson's men played in the inaugural match under lights when they faced Australia in Brisbane in 2015 - a game they lost by three wickets.

A further three day-night Tests have been held since, with Australia hosting two and the other taking place in Dubai between Pakistan and West Indies.

England are due to play their first against West Indies at Edgbaston this month and also have one pencilled in for December on their Ashes tour.

New Zealand hope to host a day-night match for the first time next year as part of a two-Test series with Joe Root's side on a tour that also includes five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 tri-series featuring Australia.

It completes a packed schedule for the Black Caps that also sees West Indies and Pakistan arrive on tour.

The Windies will play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20s, while Pakistan's visit will be purely limited overs cricket.