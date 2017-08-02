RB Leipzig have ruled out the prospect of allowing Oliver Burke to leave during the transfer window.

RB Leipzig warn Premier League suitors off Burke

The 20-year-old, who arrived for a reported €15million fee from Nottingham Forest last August, has been linked with a move away from the club after managing just five starts in the Bundesliga last season.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are rumoured admirers but a loan move back to England has been strongly mooted in recent weeks, with Premier League new boys Brighton and Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town said to be interested.

However, Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick says Burke's performance in the Emirates Cup win over Benfica on Sunday has convinced the club to keep him for the coming campaign.

"I talked to Oliver once again in London and told him that we don't want to let him go," he told Bild.

"Against Benfica, he showed just how much he has in him. When he gets his pace into play, he can have an impact.

"It just doesn't make any sense for us [to loan him out]. He would go somewhere where he's not trained in the way we play."