Beyonce reportedly considering buying a share of Houston Rockets

Entertainment icon Beyonce, a huge basketball fan, reportedly wants to buy a stake in the Houston Rockets.

According to Bloomberg, the Houston native is "mulling an investment" in the NBA team. Rockets owner Les Alexander announced last month his intention to sell the team, for which he paid $85 million for in 1993.

The team is expected to fetch more than $2 billion, the sales price for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014. That was well before the NBA's lucrative new TV deal took effect.

Beyonce, one of the top-selling musical artists of all time, has some discretionary funds to invest. According to Forbes, the 35-year-old singer earned $105 million in 2016, and she has a net worth of $350 million. Her husband, singer Jay-Z, has an estimated net worth of more than $800 million.

The Rockets and publicists for both artists declined comment or did not respond to Bloomberg's requests for information.