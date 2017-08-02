Looks like Tyron Woodley won't be "leaking some s—" about UFC president Dana White for now.

Dana White, Tyron Woodley smooth things over; 'we're cool,' champ says

White said he has smoothed things over with the newest welterweight champion after White criticized Woodley's performance at UFC 214, which prompted Woodley to publicly lash out at White.

"Woodley and I talked and he said he was just pissed and upset and didn't mean it," White told TMZ Sports.

Woodley also echoed White's comments, simply saying, "We're cool."

Woodley was furious when White said he fought too conservatively against Demian Maia on Saturday, and threatened to "start leaking some s—" about White if he didn't get an apology.

Looks like White's alleged dirty laundry is safe for now.