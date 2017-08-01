South African clubs Cheetahs and Southern Kings will play in a new Pro14 competition comprising of two conferences this season.

Cheetahs and Southern Kings join new-look Pro14

Cheetahs and Southern Kings were axed from Super Rugby last month and were expected to join what was previously the Pro12.

It was confirmed via the competition's Twitter account on Tuesday that the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs and Port Elizabeth side Southern Kings will take on teams from Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy.

The expanded competition will revert from one league to two conferences and the regular season will include 21 rounds.

Each conference will include two teams from Ireland and Wales, plus one from Scotland, Italy and South Africa.

Zebre retain their place after last week announcing that the Italian Rugby Federation had taken over the Parma-based club.

There will be 12 home or away matches played against sides in the same conference, plus seven versus teams from the other section and an additional two derby matches – ensuring Scottish, Italian and South African clubs play three derbies in the regular season.

The top three clubs from each conference will qualify for the Pro14 Finals Series, with the winners of each conference assured of a home semi-final and runners-up hosting third-placed teams at the quarter-final stage.

All six teams that qualify for the Finals will qualify for the European Champions Cup, with the South African teams replaced by the sides below them if they make the last six.

Cheetahs join Munster, Ospreys, Glasgow Warriors, Cardiff Blues, Connacht and Zebre in Conference A.

Southern Kings are in Conference B along with champions Scarlets, Leinster, Ulster, Edinburgh, Bennetton Rugby and Dragons.