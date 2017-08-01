IAAF World Championships: Bolt, Farah and Harrison among the athletes to watch

Usain Bolt will make his final appearance at a major athletics event at the IAAF World Championships, but he is not the only superstar to look out for.

Bolt will look to add to his haul of 11 world titles in London before calling time on a sensational career that has seen him take sprinting to a whole new level.

The men's sprint events are not all that should warrant your attention, though, with plenty of other high-profile athletes worthy of the world's focus.

Among those are home-favourite Mo Farah and 400 metres world-record holder Wayde van Niekerk. We take a look at the athletes to watch from August 4-13.

Usain Bolt

All eyes will naturally be on Bolt given his importance to athletics. His personality, humour, celebrations and immense pace have made him an iconic figure, one that may never be eclipsed.

London will not be a testimonial for the Jamaican, though, who is determined to go out on the top by defending his world titles in the 100m and 4x100m relay - but not the 200m, which he will not compete in - and few would bet against him doing so.

Mo Farah

London 2017 will be a landmark competition for Farah, who will swap the track for the road after the Diamond League final in Zurich.

Farah returns to the scene of the first leg of his Olympic double-double and he will be expected to defend the 5000m and 10,000m titles he has won at the last two Worlds when roared on by a home crowd.

Caster Semenya

Semenya has been something of a controversial figure after being subject to gender testing in 2009, and she was withdrawn from competition until being cleared by the IAAF a year later.

On the track, she has been a dominant force over 800m with two World Championship golds and an Olympic title to her name heading to London.

She became the first athlete to win the 400m, 800m and 1500m at the South African National Championships last year and is expected to test herself over the latter two distances.

Wayde van Niekerk

The pretender to Bolt's throne as the iconic figure in athletics, Van Niekerk first made his mark at the World Championships in 2015.

Since then he has added 400m gold at the Olympic Games to his collection, the South African breaking Michael Johnson's world record that had stood since 1999 in the process.

Van Niekerk will also run the 200m in London as he tries to step into the void left by Bolt.

Kendra Harrison

A world-record holder without a major medal to her name, Harrison will be desperate to further stamp her authority on the 100m hurdles.

The 24-year-old was disqualified after a false start in the semi-finals in Beijing two years ago and failed to secure a place in the United States' team for Rio 2016.

Four of the fastest times in 2017 belong to Harrison, though, with her season's best just shy of two tenths quicker than nearest rival Jasmin Stowers.

Anita Wlodarczyk

The greatest hammer thrower of all time is going for a third-successive title in 2017 and at the age of 31 it could be her last chance to claim another gold.

Wlodarczyk set the world record to win at Rio 2016 with a throw of 82.29m and bettered it later that month, going just two centimetres shy of 83m.

The Pole goes into the World Championships on the back of her best result of the year - an 82.87m in Cetniewo.