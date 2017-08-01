David Harris says Jets 'blindsided' him with disrespectful release

The Jets surprised many on June 6 when they released veteran linebacker David Harris, who was second in franchise history with 1,087 tackles.

No one was more surprised than Harris.

"They kind of blindsided me with the whole thing, being so late in the offseason, a week before minicamp. It came out of left field," the 33-year-old linebacker, who signed with the Patriots on June 21, told Sirius XM NFL Radio, via ESPN.com. "It was more about the disrespect of the whole situation than anything else.

"But the Jets made their decision. I had to sit back and be patient and evaluate some things. A couple teams were inquiring about me, but then once the Patriots came into the picture, it was pretty much a done deal as soon as I found out they were interested in me."

After inking a two-year deal worth $6.75 million, Harris and his family are settling into their New England surroundings and he and his wife found schools for their two daughters.

"I grew up a Michigan fan, so wearing blue isn’t strange to me. It’s the red part," Harris quipped during his radio interview. "But it was strange at first because I’ve always been on the other side of the field.

"It feels good. I couldn’t expect anything more. Everybody just works hard every day, with that winning attitude, and the culture is like no other than I’ve been a part of. I’m glad to be here, this late in my career and be around a bunch of great individuals. They are better people off the field."