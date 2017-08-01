MLB trade deadline winners and losers (well, kind of)

For about 12 minutes on Monday afternoon, Dodgers fans had to be pretty annoyed.

MLB's 4 p.m. ET non-waiver trade deadline had passed, and instead of landing dominating Orioles closer Zach Britton to team with Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers wound up with only lefty relievers Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani added to the bullpen. And for those 12 minutes, it looked like the team had failed to add prized rental starter Yu Darvish to the rotation behind Clayton Kershaw.

And then Ken Rosenthal teased Dodger Nation with a tweet.



Source: Darvish TRADED.

— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2017



“BUT WHERE, KEN? WHERE IS HE GOING?” you could almost hear baseball fans roaring from across the country. A minute later, Rosenthal sent out the tweet Dodgers fans had been waiting for all day.

Will that deal be the difference between the Dodgers breaking their World Series-less drought? (They haven’t been since they won in 1988.) Honestly, there’s no way of knowing. Remember, the postseason produces heroes like Mark Lemke and humbles the best in the sport, and there’s no way of predicting those occurrences.

So instead of definitive MLB trade deadline "winners and losers," we’ll hand out “good job” and “you sure about that?” awards to the teams that made the biggest moves, or failed to do so.

MLB trade deadline thoughts

Dodgers

Good job! Landing Darvish, one of the best strikeout artists in the bigs the past several years, gives the Dodgers another viable playoff rotation option, and if nothing else, his presence should be able to keep them from running Clayton Kershaw out on short rest every series.

But the failure to land Britton? That could haunt them. Watson and Cingrani could be good additions, sure. But it’s just as likely that they don’t make the postseason roster. It’s worth rolling the dice, but L.A. didn’t add any bullpen certainty on deadline day.

Orioles

You sure about that? They didn’t find an acceptable package for Britton, or fellow reliever Brad Brach. Is that because they asked for too much, or because they were afraid to greenlight any deal? The Orioles have a ton of guys who will be free agents after the 2018 season — Britton, Manny Machado, Adam Jones and J.J. Hardy, to name a few — and they’ll have to move them at some point. Seemed like taking advantage of contenders’ desire to upgrade bullpens in July would have been a perfect time, right? Guess not. Picking up versatile infielder Tim Beckham from the Rays was a no-lose move; he’s under club control another three seasons and will be important when that crop of 2018 free agents departs.

Yankees

Good job! Great job, really. The Yankees’ desire to land A’s right-hander Sonny Gray was no secret, but somehow GM Brian Cashman managed to land Gray without parting with his top prospects, and he added a bit of international money in the deal, too. He’s done an exceptional job adding contributors to the Yankees for the past year or so without sacrificing the best pieces in the farm system.

Astros

You sure about that? The Astros have an outstanding lineup, arguably the best in baseball. It’s a lineup capable of winning a World Series, no doubt. And the top of the rotation — Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers — is brilliant, when healthy. But Keuchel has spent time on the DL this year, and McCullers landed on the DL on Monday. Yikes, right? They were rumored to be in the market for all the top-notch starers (rentals and club-controlled guys), but didn’t land anyone to help the rotation. And they did trade for Francisco Liriano to help the bullpen, but he has a 5.88 ERA as a starter for the Blue Jays this year, and he hasn’t pitched regularly out of the 'pen since his rookie season, way back in 2006. This is a great team that could have used an infusion of talent, and that didn’t happen on Monday.

Blue Jays

Good job! This has been a frustrating season for Toronto, no doubt. The Blue Jays expected to contend, and that hasn’t happened. There were rumors that Josh Donaldson might move this month, but that never felt imminent. Instead, the Jays made a handful of smaller moves on Monday. We mentioned the Liriano trade, bringing back Nori Aoki and an outfield prospect. They also sent reliever Joe Smith to Cleveland for a couple mid-level prospects. They didn’t have anyone they HAD to move, and they got solid value back from the players they did trade. Not too shabby.

Mets

You sure about that? Like the Blue Jays, they expected to contend this year and to be in position to sell was a big disappointment. They did find a home for Addison Reed, which is good. All three prospects heading to New York’s system ranked in the top 30 of Boston’s system, according to MLB.com. But the Mets didn’t trade versatile infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, and they didn’t move free agents-to-be Curtis Granderson or Jay Bruce, two left-handed hitting outfielders. Just felt like they could have done more, but maybe they will in August.

Nationals

Good job! There were rumors that they might be in the market for a big name, but that never seemed likely. They had already added relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson in a trade with the A’s, and right before the deadline on Monday they picked up Twins closer Brandon Kintzler. He’s not a headline-making name, but Kintzler has been really good the past couple seasons in Minnesota and he’ll do a good job shoring up a Nats bullpen that’s often been a disaster the past few seasons.