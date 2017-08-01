Arsenal will set their sights on returning to the Champions League and Premier League title contention during the 2017-18 season.

Arsenal 2017-18 preview: Transfers, full squad, fixtures, shirt numbers & tickets

The Gunners slipped to a fifth-place finish in the English top flight last term and will play in the Europa League instead of Europe's top competition as a result.

They will also have to overcome the doubt around the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, both of whom are out of contract in 2018, but new signing Alexandre Lacazette has given Gooners a reason to be cheerful.

With competitive action set to kick off on August 11 in the Premier League against Leicester City, Goal has your complete guide to the new Arsenal season.

1. Transfers

2. Squad

3. Fixtures

4. Tickets

ARSENAL TRANSFERS

Ins:

Date Player From Fee Jul 1 Sead Kolasinac Schalke Free Jul 5 Alexandre Lacazette Lyon £46m

Outs:

Date Player To Fee Jul 1 Yaya Sanogo Free agent N/A Jul 1 Stefan O'Connor Free agent N/A Jul 1 Kostas Pileas Free agent N/A Jul 1 Kristopher da Graca Free agent N/A Jul 1 Chris Willock Benfica Free Jul 1 Takuma Asano Stuttgart Loan Jul 8 Kaylen Hinds Wolfsburg £2m Jul 13 Glen Kamara Dundee Free Jul 14 Marc Bola Bristol Rovers Loan Jul 17 Daniel Crowley Willem II Free Jul 19 Wojciech Szczesny Juventus £13m

First-team transfers shown in bold .

ARSENAL SQUAD

No. Name Position Age 2 Mathieu Debuchy Defender 32 3 Kieran Gibbs Defender 27 4 Per Mertesacker Defender 32 6 Laurent Koscielny Defender 31 7 Alexis Sanchez Forward 28 8 Aaron Ramsey Midfielder 26 9 Alexandre Lacazette Forward 26 10 Jack Wilshere Midfielder 25 11 Mesut Ozil Midfielder 28 12 Olivier Giroud Forward 30 13 David Ospina Goalkeeper 28 14 Theo Walcott Forward 28 15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Midfielder 23 16 Rob Holding Defender 21 17 Alex Iwobi Midfielder 21 18 Nacho Monreal Defender 31 19 Santi Cazorla Midfielder 32 20 Shkodran Mustafi Defender 25 21 Calum Chambers Defender 22 22 Jeff Reine-Adelaide Midfielder 19 23 Danny Welbeck Forward 26 24 Hector Bellerin Defender 22 25 Carl Jenkinson Defender 25 26 Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper 24 28 Lucas Perez Forward 28 29 Granit Xhaka Midfielder 24 30 Ainsley Maitland-Niles Midfielder 19 31 Sead Kolasinac Defender 24 32 Chuba Akpom Forward 21 33 Petr Cech Goalkeeper 35 34 Francis Coquelin Midfielder 26 35 Mohamed Elneny Midfielder 25 N/A Joel Campbell Forward 25

ARSENAL FIXTURES

Premier League:

Date Opposition H / A Time (BST) Aug 11 Leicester City H 19:45 Aug 19 Stoke City A 17:30 Aug 27 Liverpool A 16:00 Sep 9 Bournemouth H 15:00 Sep 17 Chelsea A 13:30 Sep 25 West Brom H 20:00 Oct 1 Brighton H 12:00 Oct 14 Watford A TBC TBC* Everton A TBC Oct 28 Swansea City H TBC Nov 5 Manchester City A TBC Nov 18 Tottenham H TBC Nov 26 Burnley A TBC Nov 29 Huddersfield Town H TBC Dec 2 Manchester United H TBC Dec 10 Southampton A TBC Dec 13 West Ham A TBC Dec 16 Newcastle United H TBC Dec 23 Liverpool H TBC Dec 26 Crystal Palace A TBC Dec 30 West Brom A TBC Jan 1 Chelsea H TBC Jan 13 Bournemouth A TBC Jan 20 Crystal Palace H TBC Jan 30 Swansea City A TBC Feb 3 Everton H TBC Feb 10 Tottenham A TBC Feb 24 Manchester City H TBC Mar 3 Brighton A TBC Mar 10 Watford H TBC Mar 17 Leicester City A TBC Mar 31 Stoke City H TBC Apr 7 Southampton H TBC Apr 14 Newcastle United A TBC Apr 21 West Ham H TBC Apr 28 Manchester United A TBC May 5 Burnley H TBC May 13 Huddersfield Town A TBC

*Arsenal's away match against Everton, originally scheduled for October 21, will be rearranged due to Europa League commitments.

FA Cup:

Date Opposition H / A Time (BST) Jan 6 Third Round (TBC) TBC TBC

League Cup:

Date Opposition H / A Time (BST) Sep 19 / 20 Third Round (TBC) TBC TBC

Europa League:

Date Opposition H / A Time (BST) Sep 14 Group Stage (TBC) TBC TBC Sep 28 Group Stage (TBC) TBC TBC Oct 19 Group Stage (TBC) TBC TBC Nov 2 Group Stage (TBC) TBC TBC Nov 23 Group Stage (TBC) TBC TBC Dec 7 Group Stage (TBC) TBC TBC

Dates and times of fixtures are subject to change for television scheduling and rearrangement.

ARSENAL TICKETS

Arsenal's season tickets have sold out. Fans looking to apply for them in the future can join the season-ticket waiting list for £15.

To buy individual match tickets you will normally need to be a part of the 'Red Membership' scheme, which ranges from £29 to £39 a season depending on the type of membership and method of payment.

That will get you priority access to ticket sales and also allow you to use the Arsenal ticket exchange, where season-ticket holders sell tickets they cannot use.