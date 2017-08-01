Arsenal 2017-18 preview: Transfers, full squad, fixtures, shirt numbers & tickets

Arsenal will set their sights on returning to the Champions League and Premier League title contention during the 2017-18 season.
The Gunners slipped to a fifth-place finish in the English top flight last term and will play in the Europa League instead of Europe's top competition as a result.
They will also have to overcome the doubt around the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, both of whom are out of contract in 2018, but new signing Alexandre Lacazette has given Gooners a reason to be cheerful.
With competitive action set to kick off on August 11 in the Premier League against Leicester City, Goal has your complete guide to the new Arsenal season.
1. Transfers
2. Squad
3. Fixtures
4. Tickets
ARSENAL TRANSFERS
Ins:
|Date
|Player
|From
|Fee
|Jul 1
|Sead Kolasinac
|Schalke
|Free
|Jul 5
|Alexandre Lacazette
|Lyon
|£46m
Outs:
|Date
|Player
|To
|Fee
|Jul 1
|Yaya Sanogo
|Free agent
|N/A
|Jul 1
|Stefan O'Connor
|Free agent
|N/A
|Jul 1
|Kostas Pileas
|Free agent
|N/A
|Jul 1
|Kristopher da Graca
|Free agent
|N/A
|Jul 1
|Chris Willock
|Benfica
|Free
|Jul 1
|Takuma Asano
|Stuttgart
|Loan
|Jul 8
|Kaylen Hinds
|Wolfsburg
|£2m
|Jul 13
|Glen Kamara
|Dundee
|Free
|Jul 14
|Marc Bola
|Bristol Rovers
|Loan
|Jul 17
|Daniel Crowley
|Willem II
|Free
|Jul 19
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Juventus
|£13m
First-team transfers shown in bold .
ARSENAL SQUAD
|No.
|Name
|Position
|Age
|2
|Mathieu Debuchy
|Defender
|32
|3
|Kieran Gibbs
|Defender
|27
|4
|Per Mertesacker
|Defender
|32
|6
|Laurent Koscielny
|Defender
|31
|7
|Alexis Sanchez
|Forward
|28
|8
|Aaron Ramsey
|Midfielder
|26
|9
|Alexandre Lacazette
|Forward
|26
|10
|Jack Wilshere
|Midfielder
|25
|11
|Mesut Ozil
|Midfielder
|28
|12
|Olivier Giroud
|Forward
|30
|13
|David Ospina
|Goalkeeper
|28
|14
|Theo Walcott
|Forward
|28
|15
|Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Midfielder
|23
|16
|Rob Holding
|Defender
|21
|17
|Alex Iwobi
|Midfielder
|21
|18
|Nacho Monreal
|Defender
|31
|19
|Santi Cazorla
|Midfielder
|32
|20
|Shkodran Mustafi
|Defender
|25
|21
|Calum Chambers
|Defender
|22
|22
|Jeff Reine-Adelaide
|Midfielder
|19
|23
|Danny Welbeck
|Forward
|26
|24
|Hector Bellerin
|Defender
|22
|25
|Carl Jenkinson
|Defender
|25
|26
|Emiliano Martinez
|Goalkeeper
|24
|28
|Lucas Perez
|Forward
|28
|29
|Granit Xhaka
|Midfielder
|24
|30
|Ainsley Maitland-Niles
|Midfielder
|19
|31
|Sead Kolasinac
|Defender
|24
|32
|Chuba Akpom
|Forward
|21
|33
|Petr Cech
|Goalkeeper
|35
|34
|Francis Coquelin
|Midfielder
|26
|35
|Mohamed Elneny
|Midfielder
|25
|N/A
|Joel Campbell
|Forward
|25
ARSENAL FIXTURES
Premier League:
|Date
|Opposition
|H / A
|Time (BST)
|Aug 11
|Leicester City
|H
|19:45
|Aug 19
|Stoke City
|A
|17:30
|Aug 27
|Liverpool
|A
|16:00
|Sep 9
|Bournemouth
|H
|15:00
|Sep 17
|Chelsea
|A
|13:30
|Sep 25
|West Brom
|H
|20:00
|Oct 1
|Brighton
|H
|12:00
|Oct 14
|Watford
|A
|TBC
|TBC*
|Everton
|A
|TBC
|Oct 28
|Swansea City
|H
|TBC
|Nov 5
|Manchester City
|A
|TBC
|Nov 18
|Tottenham
|H
|TBC
|Nov 26
|Burnley
|A
|TBC
|Nov 29
|Huddersfield Town
|H
|TBC
|Dec 2
|Manchester United
|H
|TBC
|Dec 10
|Southampton
|A
|TBC
|Dec 13
|West Ham
|A
|TBC
|Dec 16
|Newcastle United
|H
|TBC
|Dec 23
|Liverpool
|H
|TBC
|Dec 26
|Crystal Palace
|A
|TBC
|Dec 30
|West Brom
|A
|TBC
|Jan 1
|Chelsea
|H
|TBC
|Jan 13
|Bournemouth
|A
|TBC
|Jan 20
|Crystal Palace
|H
|TBC
|Jan 30
|Swansea City
|A
|TBC
|Feb 3
|Everton
|H
|TBC
|Feb 10
|Tottenham
|A
|TBC
|Feb 24
|Manchester City
|H
|TBC
|Mar 3
|Brighton
|A
|TBC
|Mar 10
|Watford
|H
|TBC
|Mar 17
|Leicester City
|A
|TBC
|Mar 31
|Stoke City
|H
|TBC
|Apr 7
|Southampton
|H
|TBC
|Apr 14
|Newcastle United
|A
|TBC
|Apr 21
|West Ham
|H
|TBC
|Apr 28
|Manchester United
|A
|TBC
|May 5
|Burnley
|H
|TBC
|May 13
|Huddersfield Town
|A
|TBC
*Arsenal's away match against Everton, originally scheduled for October 21, will be rearranged due to Europa League commitments.
FA Cup:
|Date
|Opposition
|H / A
|Time (BST)
|Jan 6
|Third Round (TBC)
|TBC
|TBC
League Cup:
|Date
|Opposition
|H / A
|Time (BST)
|Sep 19 / 20
|Third Round (TBC)
|TBC
|TBC
Europa League:
|Date
|Opposition
|H / A
|Time (BST)
|Sep 14
|Group Stage (TBC)
|TBC
|TBC
|Sep 28
|Group Stage (TBC)
|TBC
|TBC
|Oct 19
|Group Stage (TBC)
|TBC
|TBC
|Nov 2
|Group Stage (TBC)
|TBC
|TBC
|Nov 23
|Group Stage (TBC)
|TBC
|TBC
|Dec 7
|Group Stage (TBC)
|TBC
|TBC
Dates and times of fixtures are subject to change for television scheduling and rearrangement.
ARSENAL TICKETS
Arsenal's season tickets have sold out. Fans looking to apply for them in the future can join the season-ticket waiting list for £15.
To buy individual match tickets you will normally need to be a part of the 'Red Membership' scheme, which ranges from £29 to £39 a season depending on the type of membership and method of payment.
That will get you priority access to ticket sales and also allow you to use the Arsenal ticket exchange, where season-ticket holders sell tickets they cannot use.