Roger Goodell says NFL teams don't tank, they transition

When it comes to winning and losing, Roger Goodell thinks the playing field is pretty level.

During his Monday visit to the Jets' training camp, the NFL Commissioner denied that teams in the league would intentionally lose in order to reap the offseason benefits.

"I don't think any team tanks, I really don't," Goodell said, via ESPN. "I think teams, depending on where you are, go through transitions. They are looking to sort of say, 'We need to build more talent here, we'll do it through the draft. Let's let some of our veteran players go and develop some of our younger players.'

"That's always been part of football. That's always been part of sports. ... Every team does that differently."

The Jets, who haven't made the playoffs since 2010, are rumored to be sacrificing their season this year in an effort to jumpstart their rebuild and land a high draft pick in 2018. However, general manager Mike Maccagnan defended his team's approach, saying his organization is no different from others around the league.

"I don't think we're different than any team in the NFL," he said. "Every team goes into training camp trying to make the playoffs. We're no different in that sense."

It seems like the only tanking Goodell should be concerned with are the league's ratings.