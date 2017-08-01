Ricciardo holds clear-the-air talks with Verstappen

Daniel Ricciardo says he is ready to move on from his collision with Max Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix after holding clear-the-air talks with his Red Bull team-mate.

The Australian reacted angrily after Verstappen crashed into him just two turns into Sunday's race, forcing him to retire.

Ricciardo branded Verstappen a "f****** sore loser" over team radio before calling the Dutchman "amateur" during his post-race interviews.

But the 28-year-old is now prepared to draw a line under the incident after having the opportunity to discuss the episode with Verstappen, who finished fifth after serving a 10-second penalty.

"Yesterday was hard to take. You build up all day for those couple hours of racing and then it's gone like that," Ricciardo wrote on Instagram.

"Max apologised to me after the race and we spoke one on one away from media or anyone.

"The situation was handled and taken care of in the right way to move forward.

"Lights go out again in 4 weeks."