Crunch time for teams still with hope of reaching Malaysia Cup QF

The 2017 Malaysia Cup is fast approaching the end of the group stage and with only three of the eight quarter final spots taken up, there are still a lot to play for in the last two round of matches remaining. The first of those will take place on Tuesday where eight matches from the four groups will be played all over the country.

In Group A - Negeri Sembilan (NS), Pahang and T-Team FC could still make it to the last eight but they will have to fight it out between themselves for the one spot after unheralded PKNP FC have secured the other spot. Should T-Team fail to beat NS in Tuesday's match, it will leave NS and Pahang battling it out on the final match day of the group stage.

Over in Group B, Felda United could secure their place in the knockout phase should they beat already-eliminated PKNS FC at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium on Tuesday. Top place Perak could do the Fighters a favour if they beat Kuala Lumpur in the other match, which would see Felda taking up the second qualifying spot from the group.

The situation in Group C is a more complicated than the rest with all four teams still vying for the top two positions. Kedah will go up against UiTM FC who should be buoyed by their first ever Malaysia Cup win in the last game against Kelantan. The Red warriors themselves will be looking to bounce back from Saturday's disappointment to secure points against Melaka United.

Meanwhile in Group D, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) look set to secure a place in the quarter final when they welcome the visit of Terengganu at Tan Sri Hj Hassan Yunos Stadium. A draw would also suffice as that result would knock the Turtles out as well as making it impossible for Sarawak to catch up, no matter what results the Crocs achieved in their final two matches.

MORE:

PKNP, Perak and Selangor confirm Malaysia Cup QF berths

| Negeri Sembilan 2 Pahang 1: Deers overcome favourites Elephants to take second place in Group A

| Durakovic delighted to help Perak to Malaysia Cup quarters for the first time in 5 years



As things stands, with the quarter final pairing being Group A versus Group B and Group C versus Group D - there are potential fiery clashes on the horizon. The one that catches the eye is the likely match-up between Kedah and JDT.

The two heavyweights are currently occupying the top two spots in the Super League and it will be a highly anticipated meeting, should it come to that. The first leg of quarter final matches are expected to be played on 15/16 September with the second leg scheduled the following week.