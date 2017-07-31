On a day the Texas Rangers saw one of their catchers enter the Baseball Hall of Fame, they traded another.

Despite trade deadline, Rangers the focus as Beltre gets to 3,000

In between was the celebration of third baseman Adrian Beltre becoming the first Dominican-born player to record 3,000 hits.

Just as Rangers fans in Cooperstown were listening to Ivan Rodriguez deliver his speech as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, folks back in Arlington watched as Beltre doubled down the left-field line for a benchmark hit in his 20-year MLB career.

The Baltimore Orioles held a 4-0 lead at the time and went onto a 10-6 victory, but Sunday's loss did not exactly spoil the celebration for both Rodriguez and Beltre.

Beltre said he had no idea his kids would be the ones to unveil the graphic on the outfield wall.

"What happened today after the hit has been the best moment in my life. I didn't know how to feel, because I had no idea what was going on," Beltre told reporters. "I feel proud of them. I saw the joy in their faces, and a lot of things you do in your career you do for your kids and your family. My kids and my wife have been so supportive over the years, that this moment was for them. When I saw that, I felt like I was on a cloud, because I really saw the joy in their faces. It was a nice moment to enjoy with them — my family, my wife."

With Monday's trade deadline approaching, Jonathan Lucroy was dealt from the Rangers to the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, Oakland Athletics pitcher Sonny Gray still has not been traded as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros all remain in play. The Chicago Cubs, who now own a two and a half game lead in the National League Central following Sunday's 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, are also among the teams going after Detroit Tigers reliever Justin Wilson.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 New York Yankees



Anaheim Angels 10-11 Toronto Blue Jays



Cincinnatti Reds 6-4 Miami Marlins



Houston Astros 1-13 Detroit Tigers



Atlanta Braves 1-2 Philadelphia Phillies



Kansas City Royals 5-3 Boston Red Sox



Colorado Rockies 10-6 Washington Nationals



Cleveland Indians 1-3 Chicago White Sox



Chicago Cubs 4-2 Milwaukee Brewers



Arizona Diamondbacks 2-3 St Louis Cardinals



Colorado Rockies 4-2 Washington Nationals



Baltimore Orioles 10-6 Texas Rangers



Minnesota Twins 5-6 Oakland Athletics



New York Mets 1-9 Seattle Mariners



Colorado Rockies 1-3 Washington Nationals



San Francisco Giants 2-3 Los Angeles Dodgers

MCCUTCHEN LEADS PIRATES

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen stepped to the plate five times on Sunday. He walked twice and hit a trio of home runs in their 7-1 win over the San Diego Padres. Not only was 'Cutch' clutch at the plate, he also had an incredible diving catch in the eighth inning of the win.

The win puts the Pirates three games off .500 and five and a half games adrift of the Cubs in NL Central.

ALONSO WALK-OFF HOMER BREAKS DEADLOCK

Athletics first baseman Yonder Alonso had a trio of hits on Sunday, and none bigger than his walk-off home run in the bottom of the 12th inning, to give the A's a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Alonso's homer followed a spectacular catch from A's rookie third baseman Matt Chapman, who went into the dugout to snare a foul ball in the 10th inning.

MCCULLERS SENT INTO SPACE

Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers walked four and gave up five runs on eight hits over five innings in a 13-1 loss to the Tigers. Even worse was reliever Tony Sipp, who was tagged for five runs on three hits and two walks in just a third of an inning.

STRUGGLES CONTINUE FOR NORRIS

Anaheim Angels reliever Bud Norris was hammered as the Toronto Blue Jays completed an epic comeback. Norris recorded just one out, but gave four runs off four hits and a walk in the 11-10 loss. It was the second time in three outings that Norris, whose ERA is now 3.89, gave up four runs in less than an inning of work.

The Blue Jays scored seven runs in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Angels for a rally capped by Steve Pearce's walk-off grand slam to lift the Jays to victory. It was the second walk-off grand slam for Pearce in four days.

TIGERS AT YANKEES

Just because the Yankees acquired Jaime Garcia from the Twins doesn't mean they are done dealing. They are trying to land Gray, but it will be Luis Severino (7-4, 3.03 ERA) taking the mound Monday. Michael Fulmer (10-8, 3.35) will start for the Tigers, who are trying to unload Wilson and may have done so by the time Monday's game at Yankee Stadium begins.