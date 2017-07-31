For the second time in as many seasons, Jonathan Lucroy is on the move before the trade deadline.

Rangers trade struggling Jonathan Lucroy to Rockies

The Rangers shipped the struggling catcher to the Rockies Sunday for a player to be named later.



OFFICIAL: The #Rockies have acquired C Jonathan Lucroy from the Texas Rangers in exchange for a player to be named later. pic.twitter.com/vdSL0f9hxr

— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 31, 2017



Lucroy, who is hitting .242/.297/.338 with four homers this season for Texas, will be a free agent in 2018. He is an easy upgrade for the Rockies behind the plate as they look to secure a National League wild-card spot.

Colorado, which sits in a tie with Arizona for the first wild card and six games in front of the Brewers, has seen its catchers connect on the fewest home runs in MLB and the lowest on-base plus slugging percentage in the NL (.617).

Lucroy, who spent over six seasons in the National League with the Brewers, heads to the hitter-friendly Coors Field in search of a return to his 2016 All-Star form. A career .291/.341/.481 batter vs. left-handed pitching, the two-time All-Star should make an instant impact for the Rockies in the southpaw-heavy NL West.