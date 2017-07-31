Allen Iverson was absent from the Big3's Week 6 games in Dallas and no one in the league has heard from him.

Allen Iverson absent from Big3 games in Dallas, league investigating

The former NBA MVP, who is a player and coach for Three's Company, did not show up Sunday to the American Airlines Center, leaving the league to launch an investigation into his absence.

Iverson, who has rarely played in league's inaugural season, was seen gambling at Chicago casino Thursday when the Big3 was in the Windy City, according to TMZ Sports. He was also seen at a casino in Philadelphia earlier this month.

MORE:

Watch: Clippers' Danilo Gallinari breaks hand punching opponent in Eurobasket friendly



Iverson reportedly has dealt with an addiction to gambling, which contributed to his debt problems and his 2010 divorce.

DerMarr Johnson, who is Three's Company's co-captain along with Iverson, took over coaching duties on Sunday.