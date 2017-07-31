MLB trade deadline: Royals get Melky Cabrera from White Sox

The Royals added some more punch to their lineup for the stretch run Sunday, acquiring outfielder Melky Cabrera from the White Sox for two prospects.

Cabrera, who had a previous stint in Kansas City in 2011, has 13 home runs, 56 RBIs and an OPS of .772 this season.

The 32-year-old outfielder is set to become a free agent after the season, and ESPN reports the Royals will receive cash from the White Sox to help offset his remaining contract.

In exchange for Cabrera, the White Sox get right-hander A.J. Puckett, the Royals' 13th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, and left-hander Andre Davis.