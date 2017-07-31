News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussies win more gold in athletics and diving
Aussies win more gold in athletics and diving

MLB trade deadline: Royals get Melky Cabrera from White Sox

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Royals added some more punch to their lineup for the stretch run Sunday, acquiring outfielder Melky Cabrera from the White Sox for two prospects.

MLB trade deadline: Royals get Melky Cabrera from White Sox

MLB trade deadline: Royals get Melky Cabrera from White Sox

Cabrera, who had a previous stint in Kansas City in 2011, has 13 home runs, 56 RBIs and an OPS of .772 this season.



The 32-year-old outfielder is set to become a free agent after the season, and ESPN reports the Royals will receive cash from the White Sox to help offset his remaining contract.

In exchange for Cabrera, the White Sox get right-hander A.J. Puckett, the Royals' 13th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, and left-hander Andre Davis.

Back To Top