Eric Decker is fitting in just fine with his new team.

Titans' Marcus Mariota on new teammate Eric Decker: 'He makes it easy'

After joining the Titans on a one-year deal last month, the wide receiver got his first opportunity to get on the field and work with third-year quarterback Marcus Mariota during Saturday’s opening practice of training camp.

"He makes it easy," Mariota said, via the team’s website . "He made a couple of great plays, and that is something to build off of and hopefully we’ll carry that over. He’s savvy, and he understands routes and ways to get open and create separation. So I think the way he was able to come out today and make plays says a lot about him and we are excited."

Decker, who is coming off a season-ending shoulder injury, spent three seasons with the Jets before being released in June after the team failed to find a trade partner for the 30-year-old wideout. Despite his dismissal from New York, Decker shared his optimism about working with Mariota, saying he admired the young signal caller and thought they would have great chemistry on the field.

"He’s a big guy, and he throws a great ball. He is very accurate, and he uses his feet and gets out of the pocket and throws," Decker said in June. "He’s a talent, but I also like the way he carries himself. He is very stoic, and he seems very humble. I hear he’s a real football junkie who wants to be great, and that’s so important."

A third-round pick by the Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft, Decker has three seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns since 2012.