Dallas Stars to host 2018 NHL Draft

The Dallas Stars will host the 2018 NHL Draft next summer at American Airlines Center for the very first time, the team announced Saturday.

The event, scheduled to be held June 22 and 23, will coincide with the team's 25th anniversary celebration marking the franchise's relocation from Minnesota prior to the 1993-94 season.

"The Stars organization is honored to host the 2018 NHL Draft during our 25th Anniversary season in Dallas," Stars owner and governor Tom Gaglardi said in a statement. "Since our team moved to North Texas prior to the 1993-1994 season, we have been embraced by the community from day one and are lucky to have one of the most passionate fan bases in the NHL.

"Over the past 25 years, we have seen the tremendous growth of our sport through youth hockey programs, community involvement and grassroots efforts in the greater Southwest region. The 2018 NHL Draft will serve as a showcase for the next generation of international NHL talent and celebrate the success of hockey in the state of Texas."

The Stars finished last season with a 34-37 record that ranked 11th in the Western Conference, though expectations are high for this season after the team added Alexander Radulov, Ben Bishop, Martin Hanzal and Marc Methot to their roster.

The 2017 NHL Draft was held in Chicago last month and saw Nico Hischier selected as the top pick to the New Jersey Devils to become the only Swiss player in league history to be drafted first overall.