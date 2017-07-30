The Blake Bortles panic meter may finally be reaching its breaking point in Jacksonville.

Jaguars concerned by Bortles' rough practice

The beleaguered Jaguars quarterback, selected number three overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, has battled turnover issues throughout his first three seasons in the league.

While Bortles is clearly talented, coaches at the Jaguars are growing concerned about his volatility.

Bortles did nothing to dispel those concerns during Saturday's practice, when he threw five interceptions in seven-on-seven drills.

"I think any time someone doesn't perform to what you want to do you're concerned about it," coach Doug Marrone said, via ESPN.com. "He's not the only one that's out there. There's some good things.

"We're going to look at it. We're going to look at those plays. If there's any struggle or things we don't like, then obviously we're going to be smart enough to throw that crap out."

Bortles has thrown 16-plus interceptions in each of his first three seasons.

His turnover propensity was overlooked in 2015 because he also threw for 4,428 yards and 35 touchdowns. But he crashed back down to earth last season by throwing just 23 touchdowns.