L.A. Galaxy interested in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but is feeling mutual?

L.A. Galaxy president Chris Klein confirmed the MLS club's interest in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, though he conceded the former Manchester United striker wants to remain in Europe.

Ibrahimovic is available on a free transfer after his contract was not renewed by United following a serious knee injury suffered in April.

Jose Mourinho and United have hinted the 35-year-old – who scored 28 goals in all competitions as the Manchester side won the Europa League and EFL Cup last season – may return to Old Trafford in 2017-18.

But the Galaxy are ready to welcome Ibrahimovic to L.A., with Klein telling reporters, "We have an incredible relationship with Zlatan and his agent. He loves our club, and he loves L.A. We have an interest in him. I think, for now, he wants to stay in Europe.

"Our doors are open for a player like that. We have rights to him in our league. We'll see where that goes."

This week, the Galaxy signed Mexico international Jonathan dos Santos from Villarreal and replaced head coach Curt Onalfo with Sigi Schmid.