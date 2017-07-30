While he showed flashes of solid quarterbacking talent, Mitch Trubisky got off to an inauspicious start with the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Mitch Trubisky off to shaky start at Bears camp

Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, fumbled three of six snaps during one sequence in a drill at the first padded practice of training camp, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After his first successful exchange with the center, Trubisky was given a “patronizing round of applause from the Bears fans” at Olivet Nazarene University.

‘‘I think I just lost focus there for a period of time,’’ said Trubisky, who typically operated out of the shotgun at North Carolina. "And then I was starting to overthink it and then couldn’t get it.”

Trubisky, though, displayed “impressive footwork and pretty spirals,” including a long pass to Titus Davis, “the best pass anyone threw all day,” according to the report.

While Bears coach John Fox said the centers share the blame for the fumbled exchanges, he acknowledged, “(Trubisky is) learning a whole new offense. We see a little bit more extensive types of coverages, so I think the guy’s done everything he can. He’s improving every day.”

The Bears plan to take their time with Trubisky, as they plan to start Mike Glennon at QB with Mark Sanchez at backup. But third on the depth chart and fumbling snaps isn’t exactly music to the ears of Bears fans regarding a guy the team has invested in so heavily.