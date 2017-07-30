News

Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win

Mikey Garcia, you have a problem. Well, maybe.

Broner vs. Garcia: Live blog, updates, round-by-round score, highlights, results

With Garcia and Adrien "The Problem" Broner set to square off in Brooklyn tonight, Garcia has his hands full with Broner.

But Broner (33-2, 26 KOs) is one of the most widely scrutinized boxers of this generation: With critics of his in-ring work saying Broner has consistently ducked tougher opponents in any weight class.

While you can't dispute Broner's accomplishments — one of only 16 fighters in the history of boxing with championships in four different weight classes — you can doubt his level of competition.

MORE: For Adrien Broner, the time to prove himself is now

While Broner boasts an impressive career record, it's his competition that he's come under fire for: In his two losses, he's lost to superior fighters in Shawn Porter and Marcos Maidana.

Garcia, current WBC lightweight champ, has a perfect 36-0 record on the line, and looks to keep his momentum rolling en route to 37-0 and solidifying his status as one of the best fighters on the planet.

All times Eastern.


Broner vs. Garcia live updates


Jermall Charlo vs. Sebastian Heiland


9:19 p.m.: Man, Heiland just looks…weird in the ring. His footwork is awkward and it looks like he's unable to bend his knees. This will be over quick.

9:17 p.m.: A good opening three minutes for Charlo. He looks light on his feet and is landing the jab a lot.

9:14 p.m.: And we get the action started with Charlo, moving up in weight to take on Sebastian Heiland. Landing the jab early.

8:40 p.m.: Early action at the Barclays Center tonight, as Gerald Washington falls to Jarrell Miller in Round 8.



7:31 p.m.: We're just under 1 1/2 hours from the opening bell, and Broner seems confident (as per usual):



Broner vs. Garcia card


— Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia; Non-Tile Super Lightweight

— Jermall Charlo vs. Jorge Sebastian Heiland; Middleweight

— Jarrell Miller vs. Gerald Washington; Heavyweights

— Katie Taylor vs. Jasmine Clarkson; Female Lightweights

