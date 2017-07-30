Yu Darvish had a poor outing in his last start against the Marlins, giving up 10 runs in 3.2 innings pitched. A few days after that game, Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan said he was told Miami knew what was coming from Darvish because he was unknowingly giving away his pitches.



A tweet taught the Rangers' Yu Darvish he needed to change his pitching delivery Sources: Yu Darvish was tipping his pitches in his last start. Goes a long way to explaining why he allowed 10 runs, the most in his career.

— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2017





Two scouts and an executive said Marlins knew what was coming from Darvish. A slight pause with hands when he was throwing his fastball.

— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2017



Typically we'd just file this as an interesting report, but the story continues from here. Darvish saw Passan's tweet, and responded to it on Twitter by giving him thanks.

You might think that's sarcasm, but Darvish truly meant it.



Darvish genuinely grateful. After seeing this tweet, he was able to look at video and identify the variance in his FB & change deliveries. https://t.co/rbKJpv3QTP

— Emily Jones (@EmilyJonesMcCoy) July 29, 2017





Darvish said he saw the tweet, watched the video, and noticed what the Marlins were picking up. https://t.co/gTE9i20KXy

— Jared Sandler (@SandlerJ) July 29, 2017



For what it's worth, Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich refuted the report.



That's interesting. Nobody told us https://t.co/EJFnR2tVhe

— Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) July 29, 2017



Whether the Marlins knew or not, Darvish admitted he spotted his errors, so at least the report did some good.