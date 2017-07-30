News

Warner makes call on Cricket Australia sanctions
A tweet taught the Rangers' Yu Darvish he needed to change his pitching delivery

Sporting News
Yu Darvish had a poor outing in his last start against the Marlins, giving up 10 runs in 3.2 innings pitched. A few days after that game, Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan said he was told Miami knew what was coming from Darvish because he was unknowingly giving away his pitches.




Typically we'd just file this as an interesting report, but the story continues from here. Darvish saw Passan's tweet, and responded to it on Twitter by giving him thanks.



You might think that's sarcasm, but Darvish truly meant it.




For what it's worth, Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich refuted the report.



Whether the Marlins knew or not, Darvish admitted he spotted his errors, so at least the report did some good.

