Dani Alves says he "could not have dreamed of a better start" after turning in a star performance in Paris Saint-Germain's Trophee des Champions victory over Monaco.

Dani Alves revels in 'dream' PSG start

The Brazil full-back, who signed on a free transfer from Juventus, scored a stunning 30-yard free-kick and laid on a brilliant assist for Adrien Rabiot to head home the winner in a 2-1 triumph in Morocco on Saturday.

It was a fine second-half turnaround from PSG, who trailed to Djibril Sidibe's clever dink at the break, and Alves - who was employed in an unfamiliar role on the right of a front three - reflected on a job well done for Unai Emery's men.

"I could not have dreamed of a better start with PSG," he told reporters.

"I'm delighted to be able to help my team because we have not had any results so far in the preparation games."

Team-mate, and fellow Brazilian Marquinhos, is relishing what Alves can bring to the team.

"It's good because he is a great player," he added. "He can make a difference, he has enormous qualities, he is very intelligent and he is doing good for the team."