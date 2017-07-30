Charley Hoffman surged into the lead Saturday at the Canadian Open after firing a 7-under 65.

Canadian Open: A look ahead to Sunday with Charley Hoffman leading

Hoffman has frequented near the top of leaderboards this season, but has not been able to close a tournament out. Currently at 17 under, he will have to make a plethora of birdies Sunday to hold off the rest of the field.

Kevin Chappell briefly tied Hoffman for the lead Saturday, but he bogeyed the par-5 18th hole after hitting his third shot into the water. Chappell won his first PGA Tour event earlier this year.

Robert Garrigus tied the course record Saturday with a bogey-free 10-under 62. Garrigus finished his third round with six birdies and two eagles.

Here's a look at the top contenders heading into Sunday's final round:

Charley Hoffman (-17) — Hoffman is due for a win after recording three top-4 finishes already this season. Once known for his long, golden locks, Hoffman is now a legitimate threat to win whenever he tees it up. Birdies will be flying again Sunday, which means Hoffman needs to keep his foot on the pedal.

Kevin Chappell (-16) — Chappell looked poised to grab the third-round lead by himself, needing a birdie on the final hole. But he sloppily bogeyed the par-5 closing hole, leaving himself one shot back. Chappell has quietly developed into a top player on Tour. Another win would cement him as a top-20 player in the world.

Robert Garrigus (-15) — Garrigus looked like he might push for a 59 Saturday before two straight pars to finish his day ended the drama. Missing out on the historic number may be a bummer, but Garrigus will be more concerned with winning on Sunday.

Gary Woodland (-15) — Another masher off the tee, Woodland has taken advantage of good scoring conditions so far this week. With three par 5s on the back nine, Glen Abbey lends itself to exciting finishes. Woodland could be the one to chase down the leaders Sunday.

Others in contention:

Tony Finau (-14)

Sam Saunders (-14)

Jhonattan Vegas (-14)

Ryan Ruffels (-14)

Dustin Johnson (-12)