Shakespeare eager to finalise deal for Manchester City striker Iheanacho

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare is hoping to finalise a deal for Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho soon.

Reports have claimed that a deal in principle has been agreed for the Nigeria international, with Leicester set to pay a fee that could rise to £25 million.

Minor details concerning the player's contract and possible buy-back clause are said to have held up the transfer, but Shakespeare hopes to have the 20-year-old at his disposal before their Premier League campaign begins against Arsenal on August 11.

"I'm hoping so, but I am like every other manager at the moment. I think we all find it frustrating but it is the current market," he told Sky Sports News following Friday's 0-0 friendly draw with MK Dons.

"You saw with the Harry Maguire one, we got that done quick. When he is in the door, we can announce it.

"At the moment, of course, we are interested in players as most of the Premier League is, but you can see that clubs won't really talk about it until they are over the line."