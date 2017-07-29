Seattlle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman has put talk of a trade and tension with quarterback Russell Wilson to rest.

Richard Sherman squashes rumors of trade talks, feud with Russell Wilson

Reports earlier in the offseason indicated the Seahawks were open to trading Sherman, who responded on Friday in a piece for The Players' Tribune.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again: Trade talks happen every offseason. The only difference this year is that it happened to become public for some strange reason," Sherman wrote.

"It's really just the nature of the business. [General manager] John Schneider and [head coach] Pete Carroll are always looking for ways to improve this team. They're always looking to be competitive. And I don't blame them.

"The media had a lot of fun with it because the trade talks were news to everybody else in the world … except me, John and Pete. We had an open dialogue from the jump. We talked about the possibility of a trade. And then we just went about our respective offseasons, like we always do."

On speculation of unease between himself and Wilson stemming from a practice incident in 2014, Sherman added: "I'm sure you heard about what happened at a practice back in 2014: I picked Russell off, and then yelled back at him — I said something I wouldn't want my kids to hear me say. I yelled, "You f****** suck.

"That 100 per cent happened. Nobody denies that.

"But do you really believe that I think Russell sucks? Of course not. That's nonsense."