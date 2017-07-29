News

Giants owner: Odell Beckham Jr. 'deserves to be paid'

Like the rest of the NFL world, Giants owner John Mara heard Odell Beckham Jr.'s comments Thursday that he hopes to be the highest-paid player in the league.

Giants owner: Odell Beckham Jr. 'deserves to be paid'

Giants owner: Odell Beckham Jr. 'deserves to be paid'

Mara told reporters Friday the Giants wide receiver would "end up getting paid at some point" with a new contract.

"He deserves to be paid," Mara said via ESPN, "and we're going to pay him. ... I just don't feel like there is any need to rush into it.

"But he's going to end up getting paid at some point."

In a video post Thursday on UNINTERRUPTED, Beckham said, "I believe that I will be hopefully not just the highest-paid receiver in the league, but the highest-paid, period."


Mara admitted he could not imagine a situation in which a wide receiver becomes the NFL's highest-paid player. But Beckham is still due a big pay raise when his rookie contract expires after the 2018 season. OBJ is making an average of $2.6 million per season under the deal. More than a dozen wide receivers will make more than $10 million this season, led by Steelers wideout Antonio Brown ($17 million).

