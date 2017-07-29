Alderweireld admits to 'zero' progress in Tottenham contract talks

Toby Alderweireld admits that “zero” progress has been made in discussions regarding a new deal at Tottenham.

The Belgium international has established a reputation as one of world football’s finest centre-halves during his time at England, on loan at Southampton and then with Spurs.

His current club are eager to reward that standing with fresh terms, while removing a £25 million release clause which is due to kick in if they take up a 12-month option through to 2019.

Alderweireld, though, says that no breakthrough has been made as he waits on updates from the club and his representatives.

The 28-year-old told Sky Sports when quizzed on the extension talks: “No news that I know of so nothing… zero.”

Alderweireld has formed part of a settled defensive unit at Tottenham, with Mauricio Pochettino having pieced together a Premier League title-challenging squad.

There has been one departure from the ranks this summer, though, with Kyle Walker moved on to Manchester City for £50 million.

Spurs have a ready-made replacement in Kieran Trippier, but Alderweireld is disappointed to have seen another England international leave the club.

He added on Walker, who he could face in an International Champions Cup clash in Nashville: “Everybody is sad that he left.

“He is one of the best full-backs in the world and unfortunately he goes to another [Premier League] team, but we have to focus ourselves to win the game.”

Alderweireld joined Tottenham from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015 and has made 80 appearances for the club over the course of two seasons, netting five goals.