EXCLUSIVE

'Sevilla owned the Europa League, but we want to go better' – Corchia

Sevilla player Sebastien Corchia is looking forward to the challenge of meeting Arsenal in the Emirates Cup, but it is in the Champions League that he is aiming for his side to make the biggest splash.

The France international full-back made a €5 million switch from Lille earlier this month and has outlined the great ambitions he has with his new club.

dabblebet: The latest CL odds

Sevilla have a proud history in the Europa League, winning the competition three times in the space of four years, but the 26-year-old wants to help them go better in the Champions League after they reached the last 16 in 2016-17 only to be eliminated by Leicester.

“It’s really amazing,” he told Goal. “Sevilla almost owned the Europa League after winning it so many times in recent years – and now we want to show the quality of the club with success in the Champions League.

“Sevilla is a big and very old club with a lot of traditions. It’s a real top club in the best league in the world. The players are at a very high level, the coach has the perfect style of football for me, and the club have shown this special winning mentality in international football. I admire that. Imagine that this club have won the title in three of the last four Europa League seasons - that is amazing.

"I can see that we have a huge amount of potential, and it is such a pleasure to be a part of this talented team.

“I also can’t wait to experience the full atmosphere in Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. I know that the Sevilla fans are famous for great passion and support for the players, and it will be fantastic to develop a relationship with them.

“I am super proud and happy to be in Sevilla. There were other clubs interested in me, but from the first moment I heard about Sevilla, I knew that this was what I wanted. To be honest I told my agent: ‘Forget the rest - I only want to go to Sevilla.’

Emirates Cup to return to Arsenal

“It is a club with big ambitions, but I am also a player with big ambitions. They have been fantastic in Europa League, and now we want to have success both in Champions League and La Liga.

“I want to win trophies with Sevilla, and personally I believe that playing for this club in this championship and in international tournaments - and developing myself by being at a higher level - will help me to achieve my goal of being a regular starter for France.”

He forecasts no problems settling into his new surroundings, especially having made his debut against Cerezo Osaka as part of the club’s two-match pre-season trip to Japan.

“It is the first time that I’ve played in another country, but after more than 300 games in French football, I feel that this is what I want to progress and to test myself. I am entering the best years of my career.

“Fortunately, I already speak a bit of Spanish and understand a lot - I learned it in school, and being half Italian and speaking Italian, it is not too difficult. I’ll work hard to learn it quickly, because that is important.

“It has been a perfect start. The players, the club in general and the fans have received me with open arms.

Nolito leaves Man City for Sevilla

“But what a start! It all went so quickly. Literally a few minutes after signing the contract I was sitting there with the other players on our way to Japan. I didn't have time to let it sink in, but suddenly I was sitting on the plane and thinking: ‘Perfect - I am a Sevilla player now.’

“I enjoyed our two matches in Japan, but of course we will develop a lot and get much better as a team. Now we face top-class opposition in Emirates Cup London, and we are looking forward to that.”

Sevilla have added former Manchester City striker Nolito to their squad for the trip to England as they finalise their preparations for the Liga season, which begins on August 19 with a home match against Espanyol.