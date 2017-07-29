Nationals get Kendrick in trade with Phillies

News

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - The Washington Nationals acquired outfielder/second baseman Howie Kendrick in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Washington sent minor league pitcher McKenzie Mills in exchange for the veteran 34-year-old Kendrick.
Kendrick joins a Nationals team that is dominating the National League East and holds a 13 1/2-game advantage in the division.
Kendrick hit .340 with two homers in 39 games for the Phillies this season.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney)

