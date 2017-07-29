Matt Every is a two-time PGA Tour winner, but he has fallen on hard times in recent seasons.

Canadian Open: Matt Every happy to be back in contention, says it 'sucks to suck'

Entering this week's Canadian Open, Every had already missed 20 cuts this season. His best finish is a t-27 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, and he has fallen all the way down to 929th in the world ranking.

But he heads into the weekend one shot back at 11 under in the tournament, ready to rediscover his winning form.

"I'm not really good at lying to myself, so I know when it's there and when it's not," Every said after his second round. "I definitely feel like I've made big strides the last few months, because it sucks to suck.

"I'm making some putts this week. Normally I struggle off the tee. But it's been pretty good off the tee the last few weeks. I just haven't made anything. I got a new putter this week, and it's kind of a placebo effect probably. I'll make my putts for a couple weeks and then start putting bad again probably."

Every won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2014 and 2015, but he has struggled to make cuts since then. His goal this season is to get back into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

"I really would like to make the playoffs," Every said. "It is important to me. Because I feel like I'm playing good enough to do — if you just get in, you can do — one good finish covers up a lot. Yeah, I would love to sneak in. I've got a lot of work to do. But it's definitely on my mind."

Every can make up a lot of the ground with a good finish this week. He is just one shot behind Martin Flores with two rounds to play.