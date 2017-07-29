Watch: Officer puts Venus Williams at fault for fatal crash

A recently released video shows a police officer saying Venus Williams was at fault for a June 9 auto accident in Florida that killed Jerome Barson and seriously injured his wife, even though the officer did not issue Williams a citation.

Williams is being sued for wrongful death by Barson’s estate but denies she is responsible for his death or his wife Linda’s injuries because they were not wearing their seatbelts.

“I do find her at fault. … I will put her at fault,” Palm Beach Gardens officer David Dowling told his colleagues after the crash, per the video (via the Boston Globe).

“All witnesses said (Linda Barson) had a green light, and then Venus Williams continued to come across after the other car made a left turn, so Venus Williams actually violated this car’s right of way,” Dowling said.

Dowling, though, acknowledged while talking to Williams that there wasn't much she could do, as she was in the intersection when the Barsons’ westbound Hyundai t-boned her Toyota Sequoia SUV

"You had a green light, so you had the right of way when you started to exit but because you got stuck in the middle of the intersection, you lost that right of way," Dowling told Williams, per the Associated Press. Linda Barson, he said, had the green light "and had no way of knowing that you were going to come across."

Williams responded, "In a situation like that, what do you do? Because you can't back up."

"Exactly," said Dowling. "You just got stuck in a bad situation there. I would just let the insurance companies work it out. I am not giving you a citation."

Despite what the officer said at the scene, the Palm Beach Gardens police department said no one has been assessed fault and the investigation remains open.