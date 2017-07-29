Farah delays track retirement to compete in Diamond League Zurich finale

Mo Farah is to postpone his track retirement in order to compete in the Diamond League finale in Zurich.

The Briton, a four-time Olympic gold medallist, originally planned to bow out of track events after his home World Championships in London next month.

Farah – who completed the 5,000 metres and 10,000m double at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics – then changed that plan to agree to run in Birmingham on August 20.

But the 34-year-old, who is to focus on marathon and road running following the end of his track career, will now finish with the 5,000m race in Zurich on August 24 having qualified for the Diamond League final.

"Prior to switching to longer distances and the road, Mo Farah plans to return to Zurich for a farewell appearance," a statement from organisers read.

"Letzigrund Stadium is where he broke the 13m barrier in the men's 5,000m as the first British athlete in 2010, and it is where he was crowned double European champion four years later.

"Now, he plans to bid the track farewell in the legendary arena."