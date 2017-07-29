Astros' George Springer put on 10-day DL with quad discomfort

Astros players are dropping like flies.

Astros George Springer reportedly put on 10-day DL with quad discomfort

First Carlos Correa was ruled out for six to eight weeks with a torn thumb ligament, then Colin Moran suffered a facial fracture forcing him out for the same amount of time, and now George Springer is going to the 10-day DL with quad discomfort.

Springer is hitting .310 with 27 home runs and 66 RBIs.

Of the Astros six all-stars, four have now been on the DL at least once this season — Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers have already spent time there this season.

Also, third baseman Alex Bregman has been nursing an injury as he was pulled out of the second game of Houston's recent series with the Phillies with hamstring discomfort. He is listed as the starting third baseman for Friday night's game though.

Houston has a 67-34 record and a 17-game lead in the AL West, so the injuries are coming at the best time they could.