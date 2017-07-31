NBA trade rumors: Rockets still working on bringing in Carmelo Anthony — Olympic Carmelo

When Carmelo Anthony was trying to figure out whether he should buck the trend of NBA stars saying, “No, thanks,” to a spot on the 2016 Olympic team, one person he turned to for counsel was his old college coach — and Team USA assistant — Jim Boeheim. With Anthony coming off three straight losing seasons in New York while cycling through three coaches, Boeheim advised him to go to Rio.

“It was important for him to be (in Rio)” Boeheim said. “At least just to have some positive experiences with basketball again. Carmelo has always loved Olympic basketball, he thrives in it as a player and as a leader.”

That’s the tricky part of Anthony. In the NBA, he viewed as a sourpuss who ticks off the old-schoolers who say his game is selfish. In the Olympics, though, he’s a bright and happy leader, playing exemplary basketball.

For the Rockets and coach Mike D’Antoni, the hope is that Anthony is ready to love NBA basketball again, that he can take with him to Houston some of that spirit he’s shown as an Olympian over the years. That is, of course, if the Rockets and Knicks are finally able to grant Anthony’s wish and come up with a deal that sends him out of New York and off to Houston, where he could join good friend Chris Paul and MVP runner-up James Harden.

The nuts-and-bolts of Anthony with the Rockets, plainly his preferred team, will be complicated. First, there is the roster. Should Houston have to give up some combination of Ryan Anderson, Trevor Ariza or Eric Gordon, they’ll be left with a significant dropoff in talent from the Anthony-Harden-Paul trio to its second tier of players, even with the signings of veterans like Nene, P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute.

And there’s the system. Anthony played in Mike D’Antoni’s offense before, of course, for parts of two seasons in 2011 and 2012 with the Knicks, and his unwillingness to embrace the ball-sharing flow of D’Antoni-ball was a major factor in D’Antoni’s ultimate ouster from New York. Anthony wants the ball in isolation to do what he does best: create a shot and score. Last season, according to NBA stats, 23.1 percent of Anthony’s possessions came in isolation situations, fourth-most in the league.

What’s always been baffling about Anthony, though, is that he doesn’t really play that way in international tournaments. He is not a volume-shooting wing for Team USA — he is a pick-and-pop big man, a small-ball power forward all the way. He sets screens. He moves the ball. He fires up 3s rather than chewing up shot-clock time pounding the ball into the floor.

With the Paul-Harden backcourt, the hope for Anthony’s eventual arrival in Houston is that he is more Olympic Carmelo than NBA Carmelo. The theory around his overall better performance in international play vs. the NBA has been that he has not had great teammates in the league, and thus doesn’t see much benefit in moving the ball. The facts of that can be debated — Anthony has had four All-Star teammates, though none were truly elite players at the time of their selection (Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Amar'e Stoudemire and Tyson Chandler).

That won’t be the case in Houston, and the fact that Anthony is seeking out a situation in which he can team with two top-10 talents can only be taken as an indication that he is ready to reconfigure his game around D’Antoni’s style of play, which has more in common with Team USA’s offense than the offenses Anthony has been in for most of his career.

While Anthony’s problems with D’Antoni’s offense were well-documented, it should be noted that in 2011-12 (D’Antoni was let go with 22 games remaining), Anthony’s assist rate was 21.0 percent, second-highest of his career. He also attempted the most 3s he’d taken to that point in his career, a big step in his transformation as an outside shooter. No matter the D’Antoni-Anthony friction, the numbers show Anthony did make some adjustments to his coach’s style.

That’s a positive. But the more enticing prospect than 2012 Anthony is Olympic Anthony. We don’t see that guy much in the NBA — last year, he was the roll man in pick-and-roll scenarios on just 2.5 percent of his possessions. That’s not going to work in Houston’s offense. If he can be a guy whose function is to set screens for Paul and Harden, line up on the perimeter for open 3s and take advantage of isolation scoring opportunities when they present themselves, he will be a really good offensive complement to his backcourt mates.

Heck, take a look at what the offense did for Anderson last season. In all, he took a career-high 7.0 3s per game, and amazingly, 5.7 of those were open, catch-and-shoot attempts (fourth-most in the league, despite playing just 29.4 minutes). He knocked down 40.3 percent of his 3s, and 42.7 percent of his catch-and-shoot attempts.

There’s no reason Anthony can’t have similar success simply by being part of the offense and letting the ball handlers do the work — he shot 42.6 percent on catch-and-shoot 3s last year, but only saw 3.5 of those per game.

When playing for Team USA, Anthony has been an ideal small-ball player, big enough to set screens and play in the post, but athletic enough to scoot to the perimeter for open shots or to take a bigger defender off the dribble. There’s long been a lament that he is so reluctant to play that way in the NBA.

But maybe all he needs is a roster change. Maybe — and this is the great hope of D’Antoni and the Rockets — putting Anthony with elite teammates and the right scheme will, as Boeheim said, get Anthony to thrive, Olympic-style.