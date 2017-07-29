Chelsea vs Inter: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Chelsea conclude their International Champions Cup schedule with a game against Inter in Singapore on Saturday.

The Blues have beaten Arsenal and lost to Bayern Munich so far in pre-season as they gear up for competitive action in August, which kicks off with a Community Shield clash against the Gunners.

Inter, meanwhile, have consistently improved during pre-season, following up a disappointing loss to Nurnberg with a draw against Schalke as well as wins over Lyon and Bayern.

Game Chelsea vs Inter Date Saturday, July 29 Time 19:35 local / 12:35 BST / 07:35 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Premier Sports and by stream via the Premier Sports Player. Viewers should note that the game kicks off in the early hours of Sunday morning, due to time difference.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports Premier Player

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on ESPN 2 and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. It can also be streamed live on WatchESPN.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes (Spanish) WatchESPN

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Courtois, Caballero, Eduardo, Bulka Defenders Azpilicueta, Cahill, Luiz, Christensen, Clarke-Salter, Kalas, Tomori, Alonso Midfielders Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Pasalic, Baker, Scott, Kenedy, Willian, Musonda Jr., Boga, Forwards Batshuayi, Remy, Morata

Alvaro Morata is in line to start for the Blues after featuring from the bench in the defeat to Bayern and it will be interesting to see whether Conte prefers to use him as a lone striker or just behind.

Michy Batshuayi has done well leading the line in the absence of Diego Costa, so the Italian coach may opt to squeeze both attackers into his XI against Inter, with Willian just behind.

As well as Costa, Nemanja Matic is not part of the squad, while Pedro was forced to withdraw from the tour after suffering a serious concussion in the game against Arsenal.

Potential starting XI: Courtois; Luiz, Azpilicueta, Cahill; Alonso, Moses, Kante, Fabregas; Willian, Morata, Batshuayi.

Position Inter players Goalkeepers Berni, Handanovic, Padelli, Pissardo Defenders Ansaldi, D'Ambrosio, Miranda, Murillo, Nagatomo, Ranocchia, Skriniar, Vanheusden, Valietti Midfielders Borja Valero, Brozovic, Emmers, Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Kondogbia, Rivas Forwards Gabigol, Biabiany, Eder, Candreva, Icardi, Perisic, Pinamonti

Mauro Icardi has been included in the Inter squad for their pre-season tour, but the Argentina international has not yet been deemed ready to play by Luciano Spalletti. Eder has led the line in his absence and should start against Chelsea having bagged two in the win over Bayern.

Ivan Perisic has featured prominently for the Nerazzurri despite speculation that he is set to leave the San Siro club, while new signings Borja Valero and Milan Skriniar have been given a chance to showcase their abilities.

Potential starting XI: Handanovic; Nagatomo, D'Ambrosio, Miranda, Murillo; Kondogbia, Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Perisic, Candreva; Eder.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Chelsea are 7/10 favourites to win, according to dabblebet, while Inter are considered 10/3 bets to triumph against the Blues. Odds of 3/1 are given for the teams to draw.

GAME PREVIEW

Chelsea's game against Inter wraps up their pre-season preparations ahead of their 2017-18 campaign curtain-raiser against Arsenal, which takes place at Wembley just over a week later on August 6.

Conte's side have played just two games and, while it is unwise to read too much into such friendlies, there have been positive signs from the players as they prepare to defend their league title as well as return to the Champions League.

Speculation surrounding the futures of Costa and Matic - two key men in last season's Premier League success - has seemingly had little effect on the Blues squad, who have performed well in the difficult weather conditions, with Batshuayi standing out in particular.

Having played a bit-part role last season, Cesc Fabregas looks set to be a leading man for Conte's side this term, while new signing Morata will undoubtedly see a shift in the dynamic of the Chelsea attack, and the game against Spalletti's side is their last chance to test things out before competitive action resumes.

Inter, meanwhile, are preparing to launch a renewed assault on Serie A as they attempt to rival the likes of Juventus, Roma, AC Milan and Napoli. The Nerazzurri finished a disappointing seventh last season, but are already beginning to look like a much better team under their new coach.

If they manage to keep hold of Perisic and Icardi regains his fitness in time for the big kick-off, they will have high hopes about their chances of climbing back up the table and into Europe's elite.

Having already beaten Lyon and Bayern well, the scalp of the Premier League champions would be a major boon for the San Siro outfit, with friendlies against Villarreal and Real Betis to come before their season opener against Fiorentina.