O.J. Simpson will be released from prison on Oct. 1, but he won't be welcomed back to his alma mater.

USC coach Clay Helton: O.J. Simpson isn't welcome back here

USC coach Clay Helton said Simpson will not be part of any events or football activities in the future, even though Simpson won the Heisman Trophy at USC in 1968.

"Right now with USC, what the administration and the athletic department have said is, no, O.J. will not be a part of our functions," Helton said (via ESPN) when asked if Simpson would be welcome to attend a practice. "That's been the statement."

Simpson, 70, was granted parole last week after spending nine years in prison for a botched armed robbery. He rushed for 3,423 yards and 36 touchdowns in two seasons at USC.

