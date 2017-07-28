Odell Beckham Jr. seems to be shooting for the stars.

Odell Beckham Jr.: I believe I will be the highest-paid player in the league

The Giants receiver took time before training camp to shoot a video for UNINTERRUPTED, where he said he doesn't just want to be the highest-paid NFL receiver — he wants to be the highest-paid NFL player.

"It's like the elephant in the room, and you don't want to talk about it," Beckham said. "But I've gotten to the point in my life where I'm like, 'No, I'm going to ... there's no need to not talk about it.

"I believe that I will be hopefully not just the highest-paid receiver in the league, but the highest-paid, period."

Those are some pretty lofty goals for Beckham, whose remaining year on his 2014 first-round pick's rookie contract calls for him to be paid $1.8 million. The Giants recently picked up the fifth-year option on the contract at what is expected to be in the $8.5 million range.

Right now, Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown tops the list of highest-paid receiver after he scored a $68 million contract extension in February.

As for the highest-paid player in the league? That honor belongs to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who scored a five-year, $125 million deal during the offseason.