Canadian Open: Matt Kuchar feels 'dizzy,' 'weak' during Round 1

Matt Kuchar wasn't quite feeling himself Thursday at the Canadian Open en route to a 1-under 71.

Kuchar, who last week finished runner up at the Open Championship, said after his opening round that he felt "dizzy" at times.

"I had a couple of spells where I got a little bit dizzy and I felt weak. I don't know where it came from," Kuchar said, via golfchannel.com. "I've had plenty of time to get over the travel. Hopefully it's just something that passes real quick."

Kuchar shot a 2-over 37 on the front nine Thursday, but he rebounded with a bogey-free 3-under 34 on the back. He entered the week with four straight top-10 finishes at this event.

While Kuchar will have a lot of work to do to get back in the mix this week, his main priority will likely be his health after this incident.