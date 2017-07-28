Alejandro Villanueva received the offer he's been waiting for.

Steelers sign Alejandro Villanueva to 4-year extension

Thursday the Steelers announced they have signed the offensive tackle and Army Ranger to an undisclosed four-year contract extension.

Villanueva, who wasn't under contract because he didn't sign his exclusive rights tender of $615,000, said he couldn't be more proud to continue his career with a franchise that makes him feel valued both on and off the field.

“This organization is special,” he said in a statement. “It was different. In other organizations, they might know you, who you are. They might have heard of you, but they don’t value you as a person. They care about me here not as a veteran, not as a football player, not as a MBA candidate. They care about me as a person.”

Villanueva played all 16 games in 2015, starting the final 10, before starting all 16 contests in 2016. He was responsible for allowing only 17 sacks last season, which is the fewest of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's career.

“I personally take pride in executing to the best of my abilities for the expectations Coach (Mike) Munchak has for myself and I think that is the same for everybody,” Villanueva said. “Protecting Ben is very important. He is our quarterback. He is a guy we respect, love to play for, he is a guy that inspires us, drives the offense, the team. We understand the urgency to protect him.”

Villanueva, 28, went undrafted in the 2010 NFL Draft but signed with the Eagles in May 2014. He was eventually waived by Philadelphia in August 2014 but signed with Pittsburgh eight days later after catching the attention of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.