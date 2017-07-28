Los Angeles FC hire Bob Bradley for inaugural MLS season

Former United States national Team coach Bob Bradley will lead Los Angeles FC in its inaugural MLS season in 2018, the team announced on Thursday.

Bradley, 59, most recently coached Swansea City in the Premier League but was fired only 11 games into his tenure at the Liberty Stadium.

He returns to MLS for the first time since 2006, when he left departed Chivas USA for the national team program.

After assisting current USMNT coach Bruce Arena at D.C. United, Bradley went on to coach the Chicago Fire, New York MetroStars (now the Red Bulls) and Chivas USA.

He won one MLS Cup and two U.S. Open Cup titles before leaving to manage the national team, which he led to the 2007 CONCACAF Gold Cup title, a run to the '09 Confederations Cup final and Team USA's first first-place finish in a World Cup group in 80 years.

News of Bradley's hiring in L.A. comes on the same day that the L.A. Galaxy announced that they had fired coach Curt Onalfo and he would be replaced by Sigi Schmid, who previously coached the MLS team, as well as the Seattle Sounders and Columbus Crew.