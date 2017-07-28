Tonight, we have a small five-game daily fantasy baseball slate that is light on good pitching options but features a few high run totals and some offenses that we will want to stack up.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice: Lineup picks, strategy for Thursday, July 27

Last night, the Marlins had an offensive explosion, scoring 22 runs against the Reds. Tonight, they have another great matchup as they face Reds righthanded pitcher Robert Stephenson, who has been coming out of the bullpen for most of the year and got lit up in his only start. The main pitching decision will come down to Jon Lester or Chris Archer. Lester has the much better matchup as he takes on the White Sox, but Archer has the higher strikeout rate and has been more consistent this season. In terms of stacks, I would expect the Cubs to be the chalk again tonight as they draw another great matchup with Mike Pelfrey, who has been one of the best pitchers to pick on for DFS.

In addition to the picks below, make sure to take a look at the RotoQL MLB Lineup Optimizer when constructing your DFS lineups. All of RotoQL’s DFS tools are packed with great stats and easy to use, making them the perfect complement to your baseball knowledge. You can also come directly to me with last-minute questions, as I'm always on Twitter (@DFSBenj) handing out more MLB and PGA daily fantasy content.

MORE DFS: MLB Playbook | Lineup Builder | Strategy

Finally, RotoQL University is a great resource if you're looking for DFS strategy lessons on building/managing your bankroll, finding the right contests, basic lineup-building strategies, etc. Whether you're new to the game or a veteran, our videos will help.

Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Thursday, July 27

Top Pitching Option

Jon Lester, P, Cubs (DK: $11,900, FD: $10,000)

Lester draws the best matchup of the night and has been in good form over his past two starts. Lester’s main problems come with holding runners on base and giving up the long ball, but he should be able to keep both of those in check against the White Sox. Lester is an especially good value on Fanduel where he offers a decent discount from Archer.

Other Options: CC Sabathia, Chris Flexen (GPP)

Top High-Priced Bat

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins (DK: $5,700, FD: $4,400)

Stanton is on fire over the month of July and sports a ridiculous .574 wOBA against right handed pitching over his past 50 at-bats. After going off for three hits last night, he gets another prime matchup tonight against Robert Stephenson and the weak Reds bullpen. He is insanely expensive on Draftkings, but he is a better value on Fanduel. Despite the price tag, I think that Stanton is by far the best high priced hitter of the night and offers multi-homer upside in an ideal matchup/hitting environment.

Other Options: Anthony Rizzo



Top Mid-Priced Bat

Ben Zobrist, 2B/OF, Cubs (DK: $4,400, FD: $3,200)

The Cubs have by far the highest Vegas projected run total of the night at over six, so we’re going to want to have some exposure on a small slate. Zobrist has finally started to swing the bat better after being abysmal over the first half of the year. White Sox pitcher Mike Pelfrey really struggles with left handed hitters, and switch-hitting Zobrist is primed for a nice night, projected to bat leadoff. His 2B eligibility on DraftKings also really helps us with roster construction, so I favor him slightly over there, but he also offers a nice price discount on FanDuel in the outfield.

Other Options: Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, Zack Cozart

Top Value Bat

Harrison Bader, OF, Cardinals (DK: $2,700)

Bader is not available on FanDuel, which is a shame because he is an extremely talented outfielder who is getting his chance at the major league level after the injury to Dexter Fowler. Bader should bat sixth or seventh in the Cardinals lineup. He has started his MLB career 4-for-8 with two doubles. His matchup against Zack Godley isn’t ideal, but I’m going to bet on Bader’s talent coming through in this one. He offers such a discount that rostering him will really help you get in more of those Cubs and Marlins/Reds bats.

Other Option: Ian Happ (FD)